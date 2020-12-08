Zambia’s Minister of Health and U.S. Embassy Chargé d’Affaires, a.i David Young launched four new Gender-Based Violence (GBV) One-Stop Centers in four districts – Kitwe, Mufulira, Sesheke and Solwezi — yesterday in a virtual event hosted at the Ministry of Health.

These One-Stop Centers provide survivors of GBV with care such as psychosocial support, referrals to shelters, legal services, HIV testing, HIV post-exposure prophylaxis, and linkage to HIV treatment.

Speaking during yesterday’s event, Chargé d’Affaires Young said, “Together with the Zambian government, we have established 28 fully operational One-Stop Centers for comprehensive GBV response and care. We have trained magistrates, police officers, and doctors to improve access to justice for child survivors. We have challenged GBV norms through the widespread implementation of evidence-based programs, and together, we have trained close to 100 chiefs and 340 headmen, induna, and traditional leaders to identify and respond to GBV in their own communities.”

During the event, the Ministry of Health launched new standard operating procedures and Health Management Information System indicators that will help better track and manage GBV cases.

Honorable Minister of Health Dr. Chitalu Chilufya, speaking during the event said, “The documents launched today are a great milestone in this country as GBV services will be tracked at each health facility with data that will inform the nation in terms of policy direction and quality post- gender-based violence service provision due to this standardization process and product we have today.”

Dr. Chilufya said he welcomed the support offered by the American people through the USAID Stop GBV project, which is funded by the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) through USAID.

“Your support in developing these standard operating procedures are targeted at complementing Government’s work in creating an enabling environment for gender-based violence prevention, better service delivery through quality post-gender-based violence care for survivors, and better accessibility to justice by the citizens particularly survivors of gender-based violence,” he said.

The USAID Stop GBV program is a five-year, $17 million program implemented by the Zambia Center for Communication Programmes. The program uses community mobilization programs to promote changes in gender norms, strengthen the capacity of local systems to respond to GBV, and support one-stop GBV response care. The goal of the project is to strengthen and expand opportunities for all Zambians, regardless of age or gender, to live lives free of GBV and enjoy healthy, gender-equitable relationships.