Eagles, Napsa, Forest Return To Domestic Action

Napsa Stars, Forest Rangers and Green Eagles return to league action on Wednesday after a grueling eight days of travel and trans-continental action.

Forest, who have just been eliminated from the CAF Champions League in the preliminary stage on their debut 2-0 on aggregate by AS Bouenguidi, jumped straight off the plane in Lusaka on Tuesday from Gabon and back into domestic action.

The 2019/2020 league runners-up are away at Kabwe Warriors on Wednesday in their first test of how they will handle the common post-continental exit hangover.

At Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka, Napsa leave the comfort zone of the CAF Confederation Cup to face Zanaco in a Lusaka derby at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

Napsa are still winless in the league, a contrast to their continental form where they recorded a 5-1 away and 4-1 home victories over Ngazi FC of Comoros.

Napsa are also second from bottom on 3 points that they gathered from the three draws recorded in their four league matches played.

But sixth placed Green Eagles have no such problems and are home in Choma against fourth position Nkwazi after beating Musongati of Burundi 2-1 in Lusaka to advance 4-3 on aggregate to the CAF Confederation Cup second phase.

Despite fourth placed Eagles missing two rounds of league games, they still find themselves in top two contention.

Eagles have 10 points; four points behind leaders Zesco United, second placed Buildcon have 12 points while Zanaco and Nkwazi above them are tied on 11 points.

FAZ SUPER DIVISION
WEEK 9
09/12/2020

Power Dynamos-Lumwana Radiants
Green Eagles-Nkwazi
Indeni-Nkana
Green Buffaloes-Buildcon
Prison Leopards-Lusaka Dynamos
Kitwe United-Young Green Eagles
Kabwe Warriors-Forest Rangers
13h00:Zanaco-Napsa Stars
15h00:Red Arrows-Zesco United

WEEK 10
12/12/2020
Nkwazi-Power Dynamos
Lumwana Radiants-Kabwe Warriors
Napsa Stars-Green Buffaloes
Lusaka Dynamos-Red Arrows
Young Green Eagles-Prison Leopards
13h00:Zesco United-Indeni
15h00:Forest Rangers-Zanaco

13/12/2020
Buildcon-Kitwe United
Nkana-Green Eagles

