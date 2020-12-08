The German Government has pledged to continue supporting the Zambian Government in its quest to develop the country.

German Ambassador to Zambia Annie Wagner-Mitchell says her country is happy with the cordial relations it is enjoying with Zambia and will continue supporting various infrastructure developments in the country.

Dr. Wagner-Mitchell who is on a four-day working visit to Southern Province was speaking in Choma today when she paid a curtesy call on Southern Province Permanent Secretary Mwangala Liomba.

The Ambassador also disclosed that phase 3 of the German Zambia cooperation has been concluded and approved, hence guaranteeing continued support to southern Province for more infrastructure projects.

And Mr. Liomba paid glowing tribute to the German Government for the unwavering support towards Zambia’s development efforts in various sectors of the economy.

He has assured the German Government of prudent utilisation of resources availed to the Zambian people.

During her visit to southern Province, the German Ambassador is also expected to handover two modern bus stations in Choma and Kalomo districts constructed with support from the German Government.