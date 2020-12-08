The planned wedding of Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa with his fiance Nchimunya has raised health safety concerns in the Covid-19 environment that the country is operating in.

Yesterday Mr. Sampa posted online that after much consultations Woodlands Stadium will be the venue for his Wedding and invited all the Lusaka, saying entrance will be free as people come dressed smartly, with an offer of free food and alcohol.

Despite the concerns raised, the organizers of L December 26th wedding have moved in quickly to assure the public that safety and security measures will be top on the agenda of the planning process.

Organising Committee member Kelvin Kaunda said that these elements will be necessary as the wedding will host thousands of people from Lusaka and surrounding areas including those in the diaspora at the Woodlands stadium.

Mr Kaunda said that, already planners are working with the public health department at the Lusaka City Council to ensure that covid 19 regulations are followed strictly.