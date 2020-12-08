9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, December 8, 2020
PF government must be given another chance to execute all the programmes before exiting office

By Chief Editor
Nakonde residents have urged Zambians to give the Patriotic Front (PF) Government and President Edgar Lungu another five year term to enable him finish the programmes the government has embarked on country wide.

They say a lot of projects have taken shape throughout the country and that it is just important that the PF government is given another chance to execute all the programmes before exiting office.

And Nakonde Constituency Aspiring candidate Musingwa Siame has urged Nakonde residents to turn up in numbers and register as voters in the 2021 general elections.

Mr Siame says all Nakonde eligible citizens must register so that they can exercise their constitutional right to vote in next year’s elections.

Mr Siame said this in a telephone interview with ZANIS in Lusaka yesterday, adding that the PF government under the leadership of President Edgar Lungu has initiated several developmental projects in various sectors of the economy in Nakonde.

In the education sector, Mr Siame said the Government has built several schools and Robert Kapasa Makasa University in Chinsali where Nakonde school leavers are benefiting.

“Government has also upgraded some primary schools into secondary schools and a lot of teacher’s houses have been built,” Mr Siame stated.
In the health sector, Mr Siame said the Government has constructed several health centres and has upgraded some Clinics into mini-hospitals at a great cost.

Mr Siame pointed out that the Government is further investing heavily in infrastructure development in the district to improve the lives of the people in Nakonde and that the government has enhanced the water reticulation system in Nakonde.

Mr Siame has however, called for a change of leadership in Nakonde for the district to record more meaningful development.

He said Nakonde has remained behind in some areas, because some leaders do not push for more development in Nakonde.

Mr Siame who previously served as Nakonde Councilor for two terms as well as Council Chairperson, stressed that Nakonde as a border town, has huge potential to be a shining town once virtuous leaders are put in decision-making positions at constituency and district levels.

