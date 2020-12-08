Water Development, Sanitation and Environmental Minister Jonas Chanda has launched the Gondwe Water Supply Improvement Project in Lilayi area.
The project which is estimated to run for 24 months is being implemented with support from the Water and Sanitation for the Urban Poor (WSUP) and funding from Wasser – Fuer – Wasser, at a cost of about ZMK 20 million.
The project which involves the drilling of a Commercial Borehole, laying of 10.5-kilometer distribution network and Installation of a 75 cubic meter elevated steel water storage tank, will supply water to over 8,000 residents.
Dr. Chanda who was accompanied by Kabwata Member of Parliament, Given Lubinda, and Lusaka Mayor, Miles Sampa says water remains a key development agenda, as it plays a critical role in the country’s socio-economic development.
Dr. Chanda says President Edgar Lungu has continued to relentlessly mobilise resources to ensure that people have access to clean and safe water and sanitation services.
He says Government is implementing various water supply and sanitation projects such as the Emergency Water Supply Improvement Project, the Kafue Bulk Water Supply Project, and the Lusaka Sanitation Programme aimed at improving the health of the people.
The Minister has urged Gondwe residents to work closely with the Lusaka Water Supply and Sanitation Company to provide and guard the infrastructure.
Kabwata Member of Parliament Hon Given Lubinda has assured that the infrastructure will be protected.
Meanwhile, Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa says one of the biggest challenges in Lusaka is access to clean and safe water and adequate sanitation.
And Lusaka Water Supply and Sanitation Company Vice Board Chairperson, Chapa Chikamba has thanked the Government for the continued support to the utility company which is ensuring that the mandate of the institution of providing clean and safe water is being fulfilled.
