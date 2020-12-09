Brazil has recognised Zambia as one of the viable partners that the country is collaborating with in establishing a biofuel industry.

Brazil’s Foreign Affairs Director of Department and Promotions of Energy Resources, Minerals and Infrastructure Alex Giacomelli da Silva says, the commitment shown by the Zambian government and its stakeholders on plans to establish a biofuel industry is commendable.

“I would like to encouraged other Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) member states in Brazil to emulate Zambia’s stance to consider reducing dependence on fossil-fuel and opt for other sources of energy, which has massive economic benefits,” notes Mr da Silva.

He further assured the SADC Ambassadors of his government’s commitment to work in close collaboration with SADC member states in Brazil, with the aim of finding better ways of facilitating economic and bilateral cooperation.

This was during trade and investments negotiations held by the SADC group of Ambassadors in Brazil, and the Brazilian government, aimed at accelerating opportunities for the corporate sector to do business with SADC member states.

At a meeting convened at Brazil’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Brasilia, the host government equally expressed eagerness to commence business in earnest with SADC member states.

Meanwhile Zambia’s Ambassador to Brazil Alfreda Kansembe said the gesture by the Brazilian government to assure SADC member states of strengthened bilateral cooperation in trade and investment as well as other sectors that promote economic development, is a welcome move.

She disclosed that Zambia has had more viable business partnerships with Brazil’s private sector, but was now more encouraged to get assurance from the Brazilian government, who outlined a number of areas that will promote economic and bilateral cooperation.

“The plan by the Brazilian government to establish a biofuel industry in Zambia is a milestone to the growth of the economy due to its benefits which include improved domestic energy security and reduced greenhouse gas emissions when compared to fossil-fuel which is expensive to produce,” she noted.

This is contained in statement issued to ZANIS in Lusaka today by First Secretary for Press and Public Relations at the Zambian Embassy in Brazil, Grace Makowane.