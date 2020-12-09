The owner of FAZ National Division 1 side Kashikishi Warriors Abraham Katumbi has revealed his vision to see the Nchelenge outfit compete in CAF club competitions in the near future.

Kashikishi secured promotion from the Luapula Provincial League to the National Division 1 this year.

Katumbi, a business executive, said his immediate target is to see Kashikishi win promotion to the Super Division.

In a recent interview, Katumbi appeared unfazed by his team’s slow start to the 2020/21 season.

Winless Kashikishi are bottom of the table with three points after recording four losses and three draws.

Katumbi said the team will overcome its unconvincing start to the season and secure promotion to the top league at the end of the current season.

“I have started this project here in our village because I want us to play Premier League games. I also want us to play continental competition games,” he said.

Katumbi has already constructed a stadium deep in the heart of Kashikishi which is currently furnishing.

“In future we want to see the National Team come here to Luapula to train instead of going to Madagascar or Ghana. Here in Luapula we have everything like water, mountains and sand to enable a team train. A team can train adequately,” he said.

Kashikishi are coached by former FAZ Super Division star Mathews ‘Papa’ Kamwashi.