Feature Politics
Hon. Lusambo and the PF have turned the church into a political platform: What would Jesus say?

By editor
Similar to what he told the money changers in the temple, Jesus would tell today Zambian politicians, “you have turned my church into a political platform.”

Being a declared Christian nation doesn’t mean that Zambian politicians are ordained to speak at any church gathering. Hence, is out of respect that politicians are given the opportunity to speak to congregates whenever they visit churches.

Unfortunately, when given the opportunity to speak, politicians choose to speak politics. Attacking and demeaning political opponents. An act that totally diverges away from the principles of a Christian nation.

Sincerity, honesty, and love should lead whenever politicians are given the opportunity to speak before the church. Instead, congregates hears the opposite.

Meanwhile, can Hon. Bowman Lusambo, who not long ago declared Copperbelt Province a no-go area for UPND President Hakainde Hichilema today tells people to reject politicians sowing seeds of tribalism and regionalism?

It is reported that when Hon. Lusambo attended a fundraising Sunday, December 6, service for Dominion Church International building project in Choma, Southern Province, he called on the church to reject politicians sowing seeds of tribalism and regionalism.

Unless he has a different interpretation of his statement “reject politicians sowing seeds of tribalism and regionalism” and is willing to share it with the people, it is a mockery.

Hon. Lusambo was mocking the people of Choma for according to him a warm and tender welcome. They were supposed to reject him per his statement as he is the main sower of the seeds of tribalism and regionalism.

Hon. Lusambo needed to be sincere and honest with the members of Dominion Church International: Except for I, Bowman Lusambo, reject politicians sowing seeds of tribalism and regionalism.

“I wish to announce that our members on the Copperbelt will make it impossible for the UPND to conduct any business in the province,” declared Hon. Lusambo a few months ago.

He is too young to forget his own contemporary statements. If that is not what he means by “sowing the seeds of tribalism and regionalism,” he must prepare a very long explanation because very few people will be able to grasp his point.

By Venus N Msyani,

Concerned citizen

