Luapula Province got more people to get NRCs than Western Province because of Proper Mobilisation-Kampyongo

Home Affairs Minister Steven Kampyongo has said tha Luapula registered more people than Western Province in the Mobile National Registration Cards- NRCs exercise because of stronger mobilisation.

Mr. Kampyongo said that all provinces were given equal human resources and equipment to carry out a similar exercise without preference for any region, adding that Government also extended the Mobile NRC exercise to cover more people and that all district offices remain open for people to obtain NRCs.

Mr. Kampyongo said that no police permits are currently required for those replacing lost or damaged NRCs to encourage more people to obtain the national document and that even in class students get different results in an exam without blaming the lecturer.

The Home Affairs Minister said that his Ministry has been instructed to carry out a review of the NRC exercise adding that given resources officers might go back to some areas.

He was responding to a question in Parliament yesterday from UPND Mitete MP Misheck Mutelo who wanted to know why the Western Province recorded only 52% success rate compared to 181% for Luapula Province, in the just-ended Mobile Issuance of National Registration Cards Exercise when the two provinces had a similar target of 100,000 people.

Mr. Mutelo also wanted to know the urgent measures that are being taken to ensure that eligible citizens are issued with National Registration Cards in the Western Province, to enable them register as voters in the ongoing Voter Registration Exercise before it ends on 12th December, 2020.

