9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, December 9, 2020
type here...
Economy
Updated:

PF government finally bows to IMF, requests for financial help

By Chief Editor
41 views
3
Economy PF government finally bows to IMF, requests for financial help
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Zambian government has finally formally requested a financing arrangement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to support their reform efforts.

In a statement from Washington, the IMF says it is currently assessing this request.

As part of this assessment, and following an invitation from the Zambian authorities, IMF’s Africa Director Mr. Abebe Aemro Selassie and Mr. Alex Segura-Ubiergo, mission chief for Zambia are visiting Lusaka during December 7-9 for high-level discussions.

This is the first time under President Edgar Lungu that Zambia has formally engaged the IMF for a bailout package after many years of procrastination.

Yesterday, President Edgar Lungu met the Director of the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Africa Department, Abebe Aemro Selassie, at State House.

In a statement issued to the media in Lusaka yesterday evening, Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations, Isaack Chipampe, said the Head of State discussed wide-ranging issues regarding Zambia’s relations with the IMF going forward.

Mr. Chipampe disclosed that in the meeting, was Secretary to the Cabinet Simon Miti, Secretary to the Treasury, Fredson Yamba, Bank of Zambia Governor, Christopher Mvunga and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Finance, Mukuli Chikuba.

“Dr. Selassie was accompanied by IMF Mission Chief, Alex Segura,” Mr. Chipambe stated in the statement.

Previous articleInternational law firm Dentons joins Eric Silwamba, Jalasi and Linyama Legal Practitioners
Next articleNDC advises ECZ Chief Electoral Officer Patrick Nshindano to Resign to Save Face

3 COMMENTS

  2. Governance issues and prudence will be the stumbling block otherwise we need this aid, I wish it could be handled by the new government

  3. Its too late, the economy is in comatose, deep in the abyss of confusion, now that the reality has dawned on these charlatans, they think the IMF will extend a helping hand and bail them out. It obnoxious to even imagine that they will be given any credence following their maladministration of evil proportion never witnessed in the history of this country. They promised paradise but they have delivered hell to the core. What a shame.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature Lifestylestaff - 0

Nkanda yatu and Kasslita designs leave an impression at MTC Windhoek Fashion week 2020

  Zambian designers ,Kabaso Nkandu of Nkanda Yatu and Kasonde Nkole of Kasslita's Designs merged their creative minds for the...
Read more
Feature Sports

Div 1 New Boys Kashikishi Set Bold CAF Ambitions

sports - 0
The owner of FAZ National Division 1 side Kashikishi Warriors Abraham Katumbi has revealed his vision to see the Nchelenge outfit compete in CAF...
Read more
Columns

NDC advises ECZ Chief Electoral Officer Patrick Nshindano to Resign to Save Face

Chief Editor - 2
By Kennedy Siyanda Lusaka Province NDC Chairman As NDC Lusaka Province we wish to comment on the latest statement by ECZ Spokesperson Sylvia Bwalya exonerating...
Read more
Economy

PF government finally bows to IMF, requests for financial help

Chief Editor - 3
The Zambian government has finally formally requested a financing arrangement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to support their reform efforts. In a statement from...
Read more
General News

International law firm Dentons joins Eric Silwamba, Jalasi and Linyama Legal Practitioners

Chief Editor - 1
International law firm Dentons has entered the Zambian market after finalising its combination with local firm Eric Silwamba, Jalasi and Linyama Legal Practitioners. The operation...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

The Gondwe Water Supply Improvement Project in Lilayi Area Launched

Economy Chief Editor - 5
Water Development, Sanitation and Environmental Minister Jonas Chanda has launched the Gondwe Water Supply Improvement Project in Lilayi area. The project which is estimated to...
Read more

Government Secures K500 Million Civil Servants Debt swap

Economy Chief Editor - 54
Government has secured 500 Million Kwacha to help clear outstanding debts for civil servants through swapping of what government owes workers such as leave...
Read more

Domestic tourism essential for the growth of the tourism economy-Chitotela

Economy Chief Editor - 5
Government says domestic tourism is an essential contributor to the growth of the tourism economy in the country. In a Speech read on his...
Read more

Finance Minister moves Motion for a K6.3 billion supplementary budget for the year 2020

Economy Chief Editor - 16
Finance Minister Bwalya Ng’andu has today moved a motion in Parliament for the House to consider a supplementary budget for the year 2020 amounting...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.