President Lungu arrives in Monze for a three-day working visit

President Edgar Lungu has arrived in Monze district in Southern Province, for a three-day working visit.

The President arrived at 12:05 hours at Bweengwa grounds aboard the Presidential Chopper to a thunderous welcome by locals, eager to catch a glimpse of the Head of State.

He was received by Provincial Minister Edify Hamukale, alongside senior government and party officials.

The three-day visit will see President Lungu visit three districts namely Monze, Itezhi Tezhi and Namwala.

The Head of State is also expected to inspect some developmental projects, as well as engage traditional leaders, the clergy and party officials, on various national issues in the three districts.

President Lungu is accompanied by Patriotic Front Deputy Secretary General Mumbi Phiri and other senior government and party officials.

The President is expected back in Lusaka on Friday, December 11, 2020.

