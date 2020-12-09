President Edgar Lungu has arrived in Monze district in Southern Province, for a three-day working visit.
The President arrived at 12:05 hours at Bweengwa grounds aboard the Presidential Chopper to a thunderous welcome by locals, eager to catch a glimpse of the Head of State.
He was received by Provincial Minister Edify Hamukale, alongside senior government and party officials.
The three-day visit will see President Lungu visit three districts namely Monze, Itezhi Tezhi and Namwala.
The Head of State is also expected to inspect some developmental projects, as well as engage traditional leaders, the clergy and party officials, on various national issues in the three districts.
President Lungu is accompanied by Patriotic Front Deputy Secretary General Mumbi Phiri and other senior government and party officials.
The President is expected back in Lusaka on Friday, December 11, 2020.
Go and register don’t follow him
President of all People. Development everywhere. All regions benefiting without leaving anyone behind. #ECL
Lisa Liywali how come here in my place not even a street has been developed?
Vincent Kyamasengo people are commenting like brainless zombies I swear
Mwimanenwa Kamona I see they are useless cadres
Vincent Kyamasengo most are unemployed dependants
Your Mp is key to the development of your area.
Lisa Liywali you in denial. Go visit your province and come back comment here
Wasting time and tax payers’money. What working visit is he talking about?
PF must find another Candidate for else you will remain without one!
PF must go!
Southern Province one day you will be liberated from the shuckles of HH
Southern Province why is it so strange for any incumbent to visit this place. Hh has a bad heart
well done me president… taking development to all zambians
Luyando Moono which development has he carried in a chopper. He is visiting that’s what the article is saying.
Vincent Kyamasengo stop being primitive…can your uncle carry a road or school in a chopper
Luyando Moono now why are you saying he Distribution Development?
Paid up fools to open fake accounts… We know you neither a Moono nor a female.
the PF has taken the great route of developing all regions of the country. they have been excellent on this. they must be recommended
Mukamweene Mweemba which development go to western province so called Liwanika University only ground bracking
I am told our ECL got a thunderous welcome right in the upnd bedroom.
I am selling a motorcycle. Contact me on my Facebook. Aluta
He deserves the thunderous welcome he got. Our able leader ??
President of inclusiveness. You are doing a good job Mr President.
Joseph Manyoni whatever they are paying you to suspend all brain activities must be a lot
Mwimanenwa Kamona and what are they paying you to comment on my post?
great works mr President. 2021 and beyond. a president for all zambians
This three day working visit will be prosperous…I can already tell. Good job sir ??
you are welcome our abled Dr president. we have really been waiting for your coming
continuous campaigns in the name of development projects. please level the political playing field by allowing your political competitors to also campaign. I also wonder much money will be given to Chiefs and Headmen. will they also be given bicycles like was the case in Eastern Province?
Traveller-in-Chief
Ninshi imwe ba Edgar Chagwa Lungu, you also lack delegation skills?
good job your excellence. you works will be rewarded. ECL2021
That’s our able leader right there ??
Abesu!! All the best on your visit.
More Tongas would want to join pf but there ar fearing to be intimidated by their top leaders in sp.
You are welcome to our province your excellency, been waiting for your coming
Great development Mr president .. Thank you for the hard work u keep doning for this country