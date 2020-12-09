9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, December 9, 2020
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Zambia one of the 25 countries using mobile spyware to spy on citizen’s calls, texts and location

By Chief Editor
41 views
0
Headlines Zambia one of the 25 countries using mobile spyware to spy on...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

A private surveillance firm that exploits mobile network vulnerabilities to spy on calls, texts and location data is doing business with at least 25 governments around the globe, including Zambia’s a report released this week has concluded.

The findings from the University of Toronto’s Citizen Lab scrutinize the work of the company Circles, which is a sister firm of the Israeli software surveillance broker NSO Group.

Human rights activists frequently criticize NSO Group for selling its equipment to repressive regimes, a charge it rejects, even as it is the subject of a lawsuit from Facebook, which alleges that attackers used NSO Group tech to spy on thousands of WhatsApp users.

The countries Citizen Lab identified as “likely” customers of Circles: Australia, Belgium, Botswana, Chile, Denmark, Ecuador, El Salvador, Estonia, Equatorial Guinea, Guatemala, Honduras, Indonesia, Israel, Kenya, Malaysia, Mexico, Morocco, Nigeria, Peru, Serbia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Vietnam, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

In Zambia, the researchers said they had identified what appears to be a single Circles system in Zambia, operated by an unknown agency.

In 2019, Zambia reportedly arrested a group of bloggers who ran an opposition news site with the aid of “a cyber-surveillance unit in the offices of Zambia’s telecommunications regulator,” which “pinpointed the bloggers’ locations” and was “in constant contact with police units deployed to arrest them.”

While Circles’ solution allows governments to track phones, it is not clear if Zambia’s Circles system was used in this case.

“The authoritarian profile of some of Circles’ apparent government clients is troubling, but not surprising,” the Citizen Lab team wrote.

“Over the past decade, the explosion of the global surveillance industry has fueled a massive transfer of spy technology to problematic regimes and security services.”

Circles, which according to Citizen Lab says it only sells to nation-states, exploits weaknesses in Signalling System No. 7, a set of protocols used by telecommunications carriers to route calls.

Attackers connected to an SS7 network can send commands to a phone, which allows them to track its location, as well as to intercept voice calls and two-factor authentication texts, Citizen Lab said, although it noted SS7 is mainly used in 2G and 3G networks today.

NSO Group did not return messages seeking comment on the Citizen Lab report.

Previous articleRespect the Law and Pay Back the Money, President Lungu tells Former Ministers

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Zambia one of the 25 countries using mobile spyware to spy on citizen’s calls, texts and location

A private surveillance firm that exploits mobile network vulnerabilities to spy on calls, texts and location data is doing...
Read more
Headlines

Respect the Law and Pay Back the Money, President Lungu tells Former Ministers

Chief Editor - 3
Zambia's President Edgar Lungu has said that he expects Cabinet Ministers and Deputy Ministers who remained in office after Parliament was dissolved in 2016...
Read more
Feature Sports

Eagles, Napsa, Forest Return To Domestic Action

sports - 0
Napsa Stars, Forest Rangers and Green Eagles return to league action on Wednesday after a grueling eight days of travel and trans-continental action. Forest, who...
Read more
Feature Sports

Leaders Zesco Hoping to Make a Statement At Arrows

sports - 1
Zesco United visit Red Arrows at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka on Wednesday seeking to continue their quiet and consistent form to stay top of...
Read more
Feature Sports

Stuttering Nkana In The Dock At Indeni

sports - 2
Stuttering defending FAZ Super Division champions Nkana return to league action on Wednesday when they visit promoted Indeni in Ndola following their fortunate CAF...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Zambians Should not be Hoodwinked by HH’s Signing of A Social Contract-PF

General News Chief Editor - 36
PF Eastern province chairman Andrew Lubusa says youths across the country should not be hoodwinked by the UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema's signing of the...
Read more

No Incidences of Malpractice so far since Examinations Started for grades Seven and Nine

General News Chief Editor - 7
General Education Permanent Secretary for Technical Services, Jobbicks Kalumba says the country has not recorded any incidences of malpractice since examinations started for grades...
Read more

 Zambia Launches Four New One-Stop Centers Providing Essential Services for Gender-Based Violence Survivors

General News Chief Editor - 11
Zambia's Minister of Health and U.S. Embassy Chargé d’Affaires, a.i David Young launched four new Gender-Based Violence (GBV) One-Stop Centers in four districts –...
Read more

Government condemns brutal killing of grade 12 pupil

General News Chief Editor - 20
The government has deeply condemned the killing of a grade 12 pupil of Lusaka’s Kabulonga Boys Secondary School by suspected pupils from a named...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.