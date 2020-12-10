9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, December 10, 2020
type here...
SportsFeature Sports
Updated:

DIV 1 WRAP:Mighty Fall in Livingstone

By sports
41 views
2
Sports Feature Sports DIV 1 WRAP:Mighty Fall in Livingstone
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Mighty Mufulira Wanderers succumbed to their third defeat of the FAZ National Division 1 season after going down 1-0 at Livingstone Pirates on Wednesday.

Wanderers conceded a second half goal at Maramba Stadium in Livingstone to begin life minus coach Tenant Chembo with defeat.

Chembo this week resigned as Wanderers coach to join FAZ Super Division side Lumwana Radiants.

Mighty are fresh from losing to Chambishi and Mpulungu Harbour.

Ninth placed Wanderers have 12 points, six behind leaders Kafue Celtic, after nine matches played.

Meanwhile, Celtic have reclaimed top spot for at least 24 hours before Chambishi and City of Lusaka play their round nine matches on Thursday.

Celtic beat Trident 1-0 at home to move to 18 points.

FAZ National Division 1 – Week 9

Kafue Celtics 1-0 Trident FC

Kabwe Youth 2-1 Zesco Malaiti

Livingstone Pirates 1-0 Mufulira Wanderers

National Assembly 1-1 Konkola Blades

Kansanshi Dynamos 1-0 MUZA FC

09/12/2020

Kashikishi Warriors Vs Mpulungu Harbour

Zesco Shockers Vs Chambishi

Police College Vs City of Lusaka

Gomes Vs Nchanga Rangers

Previous articleKoby releases “My way”

2 COMMENTS

  1. I will try to make this short as possible. In January, I found out that my husband of almost 4yrs was having an affair and he actually brought this woman to my home. I was devastated to say the least. I met my husband 5 years ago and he swept me off my feet and we got married 11months after we met. We had a great marriage (I thought) we have two beautiful boys. In 2018 we moved 800 miles away to a very small town due to his job. I quit my high paying job at a company that I had worked at for 3yrs to move away from my family and job/career to be a stay at home mom. Then here we are 2 years later going through a divorce and no job. I felt a long-term mental disorder going through all of these emotions from acceptance, to denial, to how can this be and back again. I tried all the best effort i could to get him back from this woman whom he was having an affiar with, and make him see how much i love to be with him. But he insisted he never wanted to be with me anymore. Its was almost 4 months since he started living with this other woman, then i decided to use Mama Angel Spiritual prayers for help because i had no other choice and i felt everything was lost to me. I had the most wonderful and happy marriage after using her prayers in just 48 hours, and that was how my marital life was fixed back to its right track. If you are one of the people who is in a loveless and unhappy marriage that you think cannot be brought back to life (and you can only determine that by being very honest with yourself), believe me…there is light at the end of this tunnel. Listen to your heart and get yourself of that pain go find help and Mama Angel will surely get you out of that situation. Just reach her on +2670079361, she will be able to help you in no time!.

  2. We have Skin lightening/whitening Products, stretch mark removal on stretch marks, Tummy removal, weight loss products, Fitness, Beauty, Facial Cream and soap for bath, Skin Softening, Hair grow, and many more products. Our site reaches out to present to you products we stock and sell out to our willing potential buyers and distributors all around the globe. We specialize in Natural Herbal beauty, Health and Fitness products for both men & women and we do deliver to any where.
    For Quick Response Kindly Call/Whatsapp us on +27618519028 we will be able to help you.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature Sportssports - 2

DIV 1 WRAP:Mighty Fall in Livingstone

Mighty Mufulira Wanderers succumbed to their third defeat of the FAZ National Division 1 season after going down 1-0...
Read more
Feature Lifestyle

Koby releases “My way”

staff - 2
XYZ Entertainment rapper and music producer KOBY released the video for his latest single “My Way” off his debut album “Young Legend“. The song features ...
Read more
Headlines

Contractor halts works at Kazungula Bridge again after Zambia fails to pay

Chief Editor - 33
The contractor working on Kazungula Bridge, DAEWOO has suspended construction works due to non payment of the debt it is owed by the Zambian...
Read more
Columns

Africa expected to see a subdued economic recovery in 2022

Chief Editor - 11
Ghana, Senegal & Uganda met virtually with international financial partners and risk analysts to discuss the most urgent risks and mitigation solutions at ATI’s...
Read more
General News

ECZ begins voter registration in Correctional facilities

Chief Editor - 12
The Electoral Commission of Zambia has commenced voter registration in Correctional facilities. A check at Lusaka Central Correctional Facility in Lusaka revealed that a...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Napsa Stars League Drought Continues

Feature Sports sports - 0
Napsa Stars on Wednesday failed to replicate their continental form back on the domestic front when they lost their Lusaka derby date against Zanaco...
Read more

Nkana Lose at Indeni, Buildcon Replace Zesco as Leaders

Feature Sports sports - 0
Nkana's early season woes continued on Wednesday when they lost 2-0 away in Ndola at promoted Indeni in their first match without the suspended...
Read more

Unbeaten Zambia Reach 2020 COSAFA U20 Semifinals

Feature Sports sports - 0
Defending COSAFA U20 champions Zambia are through to the semifinals of this year’s competition currently taking place in Port Elizabeth, South Africa. Zambia beat Malawi...
Read more

Div 1 New Boys Kashikishi Set Bold CAF Ambitions

Feature Sports sports - 2
The owner of FAZ National Division 1 side Kashikishi Warriors Abraham Katumbi has revealed his vision to see the Nchelenge outfit compete in CAF...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.