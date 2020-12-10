Mighty Mufulira Wanderers succumbed to their third defeat of the FAZ National Division 1 season after going down 1-0 at Livingstone Pirates on Wednesday.
Wanderers conceded a second half goal at Maramba Stadium in Livingstone to begin life minus coach Tenant Chembo with defeat.
Chembo this week resigned as Wanderers coach to join FAZ Super Division side Lumwana Radiants.
Mighty are fresh from losing to Chambishi and Mpulungu Harbour.
Ninth placed Wanderers have 12 points, six behind leaders Kafue Celtic, after nine matches played.
Meanwhile, Celtic have reclaimed top spot for at least 24 hours before Chambishi and City of Lusaka play their round nine matches on Thursday.
Celtic beat Trident 1-0 at home to move to 18 points.
FAZ National Division 1 – Week 9
Kafue Celtics 1-0 Trident FC
Kabwe Youth 2-1 Zesco Malaiti
Livingstone Pirates 1-0 Mufulira Wanderers
National Assembly 1-1 Konkola Blades
Kansanshi Dynamos 1-0 MUZA FC
09/12/2020
Kashikishi Warriors Vs Mpulungu Harbour
Zesco Shockers Vs Chambishi
Police College Vs City of Lusaka
Gomes Vs Nchanga Rangers
