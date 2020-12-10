President Edgar Lungu has challenged Zambians who are privileged with resources to help take care of traditional leaders in the country, as opposed to abusing them for political agendas.

President Lungu said it was sad that most traditional leaders are living in conditions not befitting chiefs and yet wealthy sons and daughters of the land are failing to look after them.

The Head of State said it was unfortunate that wealthy citizens prefer to seek endorsements from the traditional leaders, rather than looking into their welfare.

President Lungu said this when he held a meeting with six traditional leaders in Itezhi Tezhi district in Central Province.

The six ILA chiefs who attended the meeting include Chieftainess Muwezwa, Chiefs Musengwa, Kaingu, Shezongo, Shimbizhi and Chief Chilyabufu’s representative.

President Lungu said though it is government’s duty to look into the welfare of Chiefs, it was imperative that sons and daughters of chiefdoms supplement government efforts.

The President pointed out that government has pressing and competing needs to address.

The Head of State however assured the traditional leaders that government remains committed to delivering development in the area.

President Lungu said he will engage the Ministry of National Development Planning on whether any plans have been put up for the construction of a bridge on the Kafue river to connect the district to Namwala.

And President Lungu has told the Chiefs that no nation including Zambia can develop without education.

He said his administration has placed a high premium on education, health infrastructure development in order to improve the welfare of Zambians.

The President added that he will engage the Ministry of Health on the need to improve the health infrastructure and delivery of essential drugs in the district.

He assured the Chiefs that he will find out why the Itezhi-Tezhi Power Corporation was not remitting to the community the 0.5 royalty.

This follows complaints from the chiefs that the power utility company was not honouring its contractual obligations.

And the traditional leaders have pledged to ensure that there is peace in the country before, during and after the forth coming general elections.

Speaking on behalf of other traditional leaders, Chieftainess Muwezwa said Zambia has been a peaceful country and that there is no other place to run to.

The chiefs had earlier presented a list of developmental challenges in the district that require government’s immediate attention.

Chieftainess Muwezwa implored government to work on the Lusaka- Itezhi Tezhi road.

And Central Province Minister Sydney Mushanga said works on the road had not been completed because the contractor was waiting for a quotation and approval of works to commence.

The Minister disclosed that approval to complete the road construction has since been granted.