The Electoral Commission of Zambia has commenced voter registration in Correctional facilities.

A check at Lusaka Central Correctional Facility in Lusaka revealed that a number of inmates have registered to vote in the 2021 General elections.

According to Lusaka Central Correctional facility Officer in Charge Senior Superintendent Kenani Masase,the facility has 1,224 Male inmates with 603 inmates requiring to obtain National Registration Cards (NRC’S) to allow them to register as voters.

He said the National Registration and Passport office have set base at the Correctional facility to issue NRC’S, as the ECZ is conducting voter registration.

Senior Superintendent Masase said the process is going on well since it commenced.