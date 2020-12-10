9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, December 10, 2020
General News
KK Registers as a Voter ahead of the 2021 general elections

By Chief Editor
Chief Editor

First Republican President Kenneth Kaunda has today registered as a voter ahead of the 2021 general elections.

The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) today followed him to his residence to register him as a voter.

In an interview with ZANIS, ECZ Acting Public Relations Officer Silvia Bwalya, said the commission decided to register the First Republican President at his residence, adding that he is a senior citizen and an important member of the country.

Ms Bwalya stated that registering the First Republican President as a voter should encourage other citizens to follow suit and register.

“People should emulate Kenneth Kaunda because he is a senior citizen and the first President but he has realized the need and importance of registering to vote. Every well-meaning Zambian should be encouraged register to register if they are to participate in the 2021 General Election,” she added.

She noted that all registering centres give priority to the elderly, adding that they cannot stand in lines for a long time.

She urged everyone to participate in the electoral process by registering as voters because ECZ is in its final phase of the process.

And First Republican President Kenneth Kaunda thanked ECZ for registering him as a voter.

Dr Kaunda said it is his right as a Zambian to vote in next year’s presidential elections, making it important for him to vote.

The registration exercise by ECZ started on November 9th and will end on the December 12, 2020.

