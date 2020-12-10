9.5 C
Thursday, December 10, 2020
Zambians must reject attempts to ridicule the Electoral Commission of Zambia-PF

By Chief Editor
Patriotic Front (PF) Lusaka Provincial secretary Kennedy Kamba has observed with concern the continued tendency by the opposition and some civil society organizations to discredit the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ).

He has expressed dismay at the systematic machination by the opposition and some civil society organizations, trying by whatever means possible to discredit the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) on a daily basis and trying to portray a picture that they are not capable of handling the 2021 general elections.

“This is very dangerous and Zambians must reject attempts to ridicule the ECZ, a professional and autonomous electoral body that is headed by technocrats,” Mr Kamba said in a statement.

He said the country should believe in the electoral body as stakeholders and never involve it in sheer politics.

He said the commissioners and indeed management at ECZ are doing everything possible, working round the clock to ensure that they put up a credible, free and fair general election come 2021, starting with the ongoing voter registration exercise.

“Indeed, the ECZ has a mammoth task and challenges in this regard are inevitable as they are part of every process and part of life.We, therefore, cannot afford as a country to have irresponsible leaders to continue claiming that the electoral body is not ready for the 2021 general elections” Mr Kamba.

He said the opposition UPND and their allies have put up a systematic attack on the ECZ because they know they are losing even in 2021 general elections but they want to shift the blame on the electoral body even when it is clear that its actually the opposition which is not ready to compete with the ruling PF.

He has since advised the opposition to leave the ECZ alone, to let them do their job in peace.

He further said the opposition UPND, Chishimba Kambwili’s NDC and others, know very well that they don’t have numbers and that they are unpopular hence their attempts to declare elections a sham even before a vote is cast.

Mr Kamba said the opposition are scared, and just cry-babies and urged them to leave the ECZ alone and just work hard and stop the blame game.

“Comments from people like Dundumwezi UPND MP Edgar Sing’ombe where he is saying the ECZ is not ready for 2021 general elections must be condemned with the contempt they deserve”he said.

2 COMMENTS

  1. I agree with you on this one. Considering the levels of attack on the ECZ, what would Hichilema do suppose he wins the next election? Will he and his supporters hold the same view? We all must protect the ECZ. It won’t benefit anyone to destroy this institution

