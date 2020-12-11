The race for promotion in FAZ National Division 1 remains tight with City of Lusaka, Chambishi, Kafue Celtic and Kansanshi Dynamos earning the early pacesetters status.

Celtic, Chambishi and City are tied at the top of the table on 18 points apiece after nine matches played in the season.

However, Celtic are number one on better goal difference ahead of City and Chambishi.

The trio has been exchanging the top spot from the start of the 2020/21 season.

Kansanshi Dynamos in fourth place, one point behind the leading trio.

“The league is tough so we just need to continue working hard if we are to win promotion to the Super Division,” said Chambishi coach Israel Mwanza.

Four teams will be promoted to the Super Division from Division One.

Meanwhile, Nchanga Rangers are now three points away from the top following two consecutive victories in four days.

Nchanga beat Gomes 2-0 in Ndola on Thursday to move to 15 points after playing nine matches.

Brave beat Zesco Shockers 7-0 earlier on Sunday at home in Chingola.



FAZ National Division 1 Week 9

Kashikishi Warriors 3-0 Mpulungu Harbour

Kabwe Youth 2-1 Zesco Malaiti

Zesco Shockers 0-0 Chambishi

Kansanshi Dynamos 1-0 MUZA FC

Gomes FC 0-2 Nchanga Rangers

Livingston Pirates 1-0 Mufulira Wanderers

National Assembly 1- 1 Konkola Blades

Kafue Celtics 1-0 Trident

Police College 1-1 City of Lusaka