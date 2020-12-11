Napsa coach Mohamed Fathi is not feeling the pressure but just concerned about his sides’ five-game winless start to the league season.

That run is in contrast to their debut CAF Confederation Cup campaign where they have collected back-to-back victories and scored nine goals against two.

Furthermore, Napsa’s continental form even suggested that they may have just turned the corner following the pre-season departure of their influential forward Collins Sikombe to Lusaka Dynamos.

But Napsa danced to a familiar tune when they returned to league action last Wednesday losing 2-1 away to Zanaco that saw them slump to the bottom of the log with three draws and two defeats from five games played.



“Giving me concern doesn’t give me pressure because if I have pressure, I won’t be able to move forward,”Fathi said.

“But it gives me concern over the problems we have in defence and why certain individual players are not putting in maximum concentration during the game.

“Napsa are back in action this Saturday when they host mid-table side Green Buffaloes in a Lusaka derby clash at Woodlands Stadium.



“We have to focus, we have a game on Saturday against Buffaloes and we still have some games in hand,” Fathi said.

“I know even if we win these games (in hand) we won’t be number one but I think it will improve our position on the table.

“In the long run, we will manage to touch the top four very soon in the first round.”