9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, December 11, 2020
type here...
SportsFeature Sports
Updated:

Fathi Calm But Concerned About Napsa Stars’ League Form

By sports
41 views
0
Sports Feature Sports Fathi Calm But Concerned About Napsa Stars' League Form
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Napsa coach Mohamed Fathi is not feeling the pressure but just concerned about his sides’ five-game winless start to the league season.

That run is in contrast to their debut CAF Confederation Cup campaign where they have collected back-to-back victories and scored nine goals against two.

Furthermore, Napsa’s continental form even suggested that they may have just turned the corner following the pre-season departure of their influential forward Collins Sikombe to Lusaka Dynamos.

But Napsa danced to a familiar tune when they returned to league action last Wednesday losing 2-1 away to Zanaco that saw them slump to the bottom of the log with three draws and two defeats from five games played.
 
“Giving me concern doesn’t give me pressure because if I have pressure, I won’t be able to move forward,”Fathi said.

“But it gives me concern over the problems we have in defence and why certain individual players are not putting in maximum concentration during the game.

“Napsa are back in action this Saturday when they host mid-table side Green Buffaloes in a Lusaka derby clash at Woodlands Stadium.
 
“We have to focus, we have a game on Saturday against Buffaloes and we still have some games in hand,” Fathi said.

“I know even if we win these games (in hand) we won’t be number one but I think it will improve our position on the table.
“In the long run, we will manage to touch the top four very soon in the first round.”

Previous articleChipolopolo Invited For Pre-2021 CHAN Friendlies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature Sportssports - 0

Fathi Calm But Concerned About Napsa Stars’ League Form

Napsa coach Mohamed Fathi is not feeling the pressure but just concerned about his sides’ five-game winless start to...
Read more
Feature Sports

Chipolopolo Invited For Pre-2021 CHAN Friendlies

sports - 3
Chipolopolo have been invited for a planned pre-2021 CHAN four-nation tournament by hosts Cameroon. According to Cameroonian media reports, the four-team tournament will be held...
Read more
Feature Sports

Giant-killlers Indeni Eye Zesco’s Scalp

sports - 2
Indeni coach Dabid Chilufya believes his side is officially this season’s giant-killer as Saturday's Ndola derby away date against Zesco United looms. The fourth placed...
Read more
Feature Lifestyle

El Mukuka and Cuebur collaborate on the Afro Pop smash hit ‘I’ll Hold You Down’ featuring Marocco and James Sakala

staff - 1
Zambia’s top DJ/Producer, El Mukuka collaborates with South African heavyweight Cuebur on the brand new single ‘I'll Hold You Down’ featuring the vocal talents...
Read more
Columns

Milingo Lungu’s Continued Activities Will Be Costly To ZCCM-IH and the Nation in the Long Run

Chief Editor - 13
Green Party President Peter Sinkamba has warned that the continued acts of KCM liquidator Milingo Lungu at KCM are illegal and that his continued...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Chipolopolo Invited For Pre-2021 CHAN Friendlies

Feature Sports sports - 3
Chipolopolo have been invited for a planned pre-2021 CHAN four-nation tournament by hosts Cameroon. According to Cameroonian media reports, the four-team tournament will be held...
Read more

Giant-killlers Indeni Eye Zesco’s Scalp

Feature Sports sports - 2
Indeni coach Dabid Chilufya believes his side is officially this season’s giant-killer as Saturday's Ndola derby away date against Zesco United looms. The fourth placed...
Read more

Acting Nkana Coach Admits They Lack Quality Players

Feature Sports sports - 0
Nkana caretaker coach Kaunda Simonda has conceded they must bring in quality players for the ailing defending FAZ Super Division champions to bounce back...
Read more

DIV 1 WRAP:Mighty Fall in Livingstone

Feature Sports sports - 2
Mighty Mufulira Wanderers succumbed to their third defeat of the FAZ National Division 1 season after going down 1-0 at Livingstone Pirates on Wednesday. Wanderers...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.