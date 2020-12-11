Indeni coach Dabid Chilufya believes his side is officially this season’s giant-killer as Saturday’s Ndola derby away date against Zesco United looms.

The fourth placed promoted side head into their lunchtime kickoff Ndola derby at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium against their more successful cross town rivals following two recent big kills.

Indeni beat Power Dynamos 1-0 in Ndola on November 29 and followed that up with another home victory on December 9 when they stunned ailing defending league champions Nkana 2-0.

“It is a clear picture, or it is a clear signal, to the other teams that are coming and to say that Indeni is not a pushover. It is a team that can win anytime,” Chilufya said.

But those victories over the two Kitwe giants were punctuated by a 1-0 away loss to Nkwazi on December 5 who are just behind them in fifth place and both sides are tied on 12 points, three behind Zesco.

However, Chilfuya could have a valid point after also holding Red Arrows and Green Buffaloes after starting the season with a 2-0 away loss against his former side Zanaco on October 31.

Meanwhile, Indeni face second placed Zesco who are looking warmed-up after a slow start to the campaign.

Zesco are unbeaten it last four games with two wins and as many draws.

Victory for Zesco in the derby will see them reclaim top spot for at least 24 hours before neighbours Buildcon home game against second from bottom Kitwe United on Sunday at the same venue.