9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, December 11, 2020
type here...
Rural News
Updated:

Over 3,900 people put on social cash transfer in Limulunga district

By Chief Editor
41 views
0
Rural News Over 3,900 people put on social cash transfer in Limulunga district
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Government has disbursed over K3 million for social cash transfer beneficiaries in Limulunga district in Western Province.

The funding is expected to benefit a total number of 3, 940 community members in the district.

In an interview, Limulunga District Social Welfare Officer, Khuzwayo Msoni said since the inception of the programme in 2016, the lives of less privileged and vulnerable people in the district has improved.

Mr Msoni noted that government is committed towards ensuring that the number of vulnerable people is increased adding that about 2000 people will be registered for 2020/2021 to be included on the list of social cash beneficiaries.

“Government through the Ministry of Community Development and Social Services is going to pay all the people on the scheme from January to December this year, especially those beneficiaries that were not captured,” said Mr Msoni.

Mr Msoni noted that government will continue to prioritise human development and economic productivity without leaving anyone behind.

He said the Social Cash Transfer in the district is targeting female and child headed households, as well as the disabled and the aged.

“The lives of people on the social cash transfer has greatly improved as they are now managing to venture into various business activities, also sending their children to school and forming cooperatives among other man programmes in the district,” said Mr Msoni.

Mr Msoni further explained that government’s consistency in the payment of the social cash transfer in the district, will lead to improved livelihood among people in the community.

And Community Welfare Assistance Committee Chairperson for Limulunga East, Raphael Kanduli said there was transparency in the identification and selection of beneficiaries to be put in the social cash transfer in the district.

Mr Kanduli said the department of social welfare in the district is continuously encouraging and sensitizing social cash transfer beneficiaries to prudently use the monies in the way that would uplift their living standards.

Previous articleMinister Chiteme hands over 20 vehicles, speed boat to Luapula, Muchinga, Northern Provinces for climate change Project

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Rural NewsChief Editor - 0

Over 3,900 people put on social cash transfer in Limulunga district

Government has disbursed over K3 million for social cash transfer beneficiaries in Limulunga district in Western Province. The funding is...
Read more
Economy

Minister Chiteme hands over 20 vehicles, speed boat to Luapula, Muchinga, Northern Provinces for climate change Project

Chief Editor - 0
The Minister of National Development Planning Honourable Alexander Chiteme, MP, this week handed over 20 motor vehicles and a speed boat to 16 districts...
Read more
Economy

Public urged to guard Kasenseli mine

Chief Editor - 1
Home Affairs Permanent Secretary, Masiye Banda has called on the public in Mwinilunga district to work with the police in safeguarding the Kasenseli gold...
Read more
Feature Sports

Fathi Calm But Concerned About Napsa Stars’ League Form

sports - 1
Napsa coach Mohamed Fathi is not feeling the pressure but just concerned about his sides’ five-game winless start to the league season. That run is...
Read more
Feature Sports

Chipolopolo Invited For Pre-2021 CHAN Friendlies

sports - 3
Chipolopolo have been invited for a planned pre-2021 CHAN four-nation tournament by hosts Cameroon. According to Cameroonian media reports, the four-team tournament will be held...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Rural Crime: 66 year old Nakonde man murdered

Rural News Chief Editor - 0
A 66 year old man of Mbawe village in Nakonde district in Muchinga Province, has been murdered by unknown people. The development...
Read more

Conduct Campaigns ahead of the 2021 Elections without promoting hate speech, newly Installed Chief Urges Politicians

Rural News Chief Editor - 9
Newly installed Chief Mwenechifungwe of the Fungwe people of Mafinga district in Muchinga Province has called on all politicians who will be conducting campaigns...
Read more

Farmers urged to plant certified seed in the face of climate Change

Rural News Chief Editor - 2
The Ministry of Agriculture in Lundazi district of Eastern province has advised farmers to adhere to good agriculture practices and plant certified seed...
Read more

Authorities urge people to register as voters

Rural News Chief Editor - 1
Traditional and government authorities in Katete have urged the people in the area to go and register as voters in order to participate in...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.