Government has disbursed over K3 million for social cash transfer beneficiaries in Limulunga district in Western Province.

The funding is expected to benefit a total number of 3, 940 community members in the district.

In an interview, Limulunga District Social Welfare Officer, Khuzwayo Msoni said since the inception of the programme in 2016, the lives of less privileged and vulnerable people in the district has improved.

Mr Msoni noted that government is committed towards ensuring that the number of vulnerable people is increased adding that about 2000 people will be registered for 2020/2021 to be included on the list of social cash beneficiaries.

“Government through the Ministry of Community Development and Social Services is going to pay all the people on the scheme from January to December this year, especially those beneficiaries that were not captured,” said Mr Msoni.

Mr Msoni noted that government will continue to prioritise human development and economic productivity without leaving anyone behind.

He said the Social Cash Transfer in the district is targeting female and child headed households, as well as the disabled and the aged.

“The lives of people on the social cash transfer has greatly improved as they are now managing to venture into various business activities, also sending their children to school and forming cooperatives among other man programmes in the district,” said Mr Msoni.

Mr Msoni further explained that government’s consistency in the payment of the social cash transfer in the district, will lead to improved livelihood among people in the community.

And Community Welfare Assistance Committee Chairperson for Limulunga East, Raphael Kanduli said there was transparency in the identification and selection of beneficiaries to be put in the social cash transfer in the district.

Mr Kanduli said the department of social welfare in the district is continuously encouraging and sensitizing social cash transfer beneficiaries to prudently use the monies in the way that would uplift their living standards.