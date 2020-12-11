Zambia’s 2021 AFCON U20 dreams ended on Friday after losing on post-match penalties to 10-man Mozambique in the 2020 COSAFA U20 Cup semifinals of the ongoing tournament South Africa is hosting in Port Elizabeth.

The defending champions bowed out 5-4 on post-match penalties in Port Elizabeth on Friday.

The two sides were locked at 0-0 after fulltime but not before Jose Manhice was sent off in the first half for a foul on Martin Njobvu.

Mozambique joins Namibia at the AFCON U20 in Mauritania who beat Angola 1-0 in their semifinal match.