The Bank of Zambia has signed a Gold Purchase Agreement with Kansanshi Mining PLC, a subsidiary of First Quantum Minerals.

BoZ Governor, Mr Christopher Mvunga, signed the agreement on behalf of the Central Bank while, Director of Operations at First Quantum Minerals, Mr Rudi Badenhorst, signed on behalf of Kansanshi Mining PLC.

The Agreement is a milestone in the Bank’s efforts to resume the holding of gold as part of the country’s foreign exchange reserves.

Mr Mvunga said Kansanshi Mining Plc was identified as a counterparty since it has been producing the commodity on a commercial basis since 2006.

He disclosed that apart from Kansanshi, the Bank has also engaged Zambia Gold Company, a newly established subsidiary of ZCCM–IH as the other counterparty in the purchase agreements given its mandate to oversee mining, processing, refining and marketing of gold in Zambia.

He said the data from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) shows that gold reserves have continued to increase and currently accounts for about 15 percent of the total world foreign reserves.

“Furthermore, central banks’ total gold holding has risen to 34,000 tonnes by the end of 2019 from a low of 28,000 tonnes recorded in 1997 since the end of the gold standard, according to the World Gold Council. And these dynamics demonstrate the strategic value of gold,” said Mr Mvunga. The BoZ Governor is confident that the Agreement will take the Bank’s efforts to build gold reserves a step further.

“And It is now time for us to implement the agreement, which undoubtedly will enable the country boost its foreign reserves,” he added.