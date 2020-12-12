A consortium of civil society organisations has charged that those demeaning the capacity of the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to conduct credible 2021 elections and calling for the resignation of ECZ Chairperson Judge Chulu are only playing to the minds of international funders and monitors.

Speaking during a press briefing this morning at Mika Hotel, representative of 7 civil society organisation Ronnie Jere who is also Vice President of Zambians for Unity, Peace and Development (ZUPED) said the Commission must be encouraged to do better in the conduct of elections that being overly criticised.

The seven organisations commended the Commission for registering 5.6 million voters this far but has called for an extension of about one to two weeks for purposes of ensuring that those are still registering complete the process.

The organisations cautioned the ECZ against giving a long extension that they may fail to come up with a final register before March 2021 which must be used to nominations in May 2021.

The institutions defended the position for a short extension saying the ECZ ought to upload the data, clean it up before registered voters can verify their details in readiness for the printing of the register next year.

The CSOs also said those calling for Judge Chulu to resigns are purely doing it as a continuous song which was started by the United Party for National Development after they failed attempts to assume power.

The organisations included the Zambian Institute of Governance and Civil Liberties Platform (ZIGCLAP), Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI), Common Grounds Network and the University of Zambia students Union among others.

Meanwhile,