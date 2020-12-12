9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, December 12, 2020
Electoral Commission of Zambia to Extended the Voter Registration Exercise

The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has extended the Voter Registration Exercise for a period to be announced next week on Tuesday 15th December, 2020.

ECZ Chief Electoral Officer, Patrick Nshindano said that this was done to allow for a comprehensive review of statistics and logistical arrangements.

Mr. Nshindano said that the Commission has taken note of calls by all stakeholders on the need to extend the voter registration Exercise adding that all eligible voters that have been left out will be captured in the extension period.

Mr. Nshindano said that the voter registration exercise was conducted in four phases from 11th November to 12th December 2020.

Speaking at a press briefing at the ECZ head office today, Mr. Nshindano said that the accumulative figure of registered voters will be announced on Tuesday 15, 2020 further stating that the current figure is still at 4.3 million from the last update.

Mr. Nshindano also disclosed that the Voter registration exercise for persons in lawful custody ends today, and pointed out that the Commission will need time for verification of the voter register before 12th August 2021.

Mr. Nshindano however stated that the ECZ is impressed with the response by all eligible voters to register.

