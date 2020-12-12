Government has commissioned Khuyu Health Post in Chasefu District of Eastern Province.

District Administrative Officer Diana Lupiya yesterday commissioned the health centre and two staff houses built by the Islamic Welfare Trust at a cost of K500 000.

Ms Lupiya praised the Islamic Welfare Trust of Zambia for supplementing government effort in taking health services closer to the people.

And speaking during the handover of the facility to government, Islamic Welfare Trust Board Chairperson, Jabir Bux, pledged to continue promoting health and wellbeing of the people.

Mr Bux said the trust will continue to play an essential role in promoting universal health coverage to Zambians and remain a symbol of friendship with the government.

Mr Bux, who was represented by the Out Station Inspector, Musa Elijah Kabinda, said such programmes are part of initiatives to grow the trust’s partnership with Government.

“For Zambia to continue to achieve further development in sustainable manner, the strengthening of the health sector is important among other sectors,” he said.

In receiving the facility, Acting District Health Director, Davy Kamanga commended Islamic Welfare Trust for the gesture which he said will reduce maternal mortality rate in the area.

Mr Kamanga has since assured partners and Khuyu community members that the ministry will within a month deploy health staff to the facility and open it to the public when all logistics have been put in place.

And Chasefu Area Member of Parliament Gerald Zimba who spoke through the Council Chairperson, Chimwemwe Banda, has pledged to donate five mattresses to the facility and urged residents to guard it against theft and vandals.

Earlier, Khuyu community works Chairperson Tambulani Mshlanga said the health post has come as a relief as people in the area used to walk 25km to access health services at a nearby Mnyukwa health post.