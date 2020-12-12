Striker Emmanuel Mayuka scored his debut league goal for Napsa Stars today to also guide them their first victory of the 20220/2021 FAZ Super Division.

The 2012 AFCON hero struck a powerful shot that first hit the woodwork before going in, in the 18th minute off a Daniel Silavwe assist to hand Napsa a 1-0 home win over Green Buffaloes in their Lusaka derby played at Woodlands Stadium.

But this was Mayuka’s third competitive of the season after netting two a week ago over two legs in Napsa’s CAF Confederation Cup 9-2 aggregate win over Ngazi FC of Comoros.

Mayuka joined Napsa last February in the second half of 2019/2020 season as a free agent on a permanent deal after a decade in Europe.

The result sees Napsa leave the bottom of the of the table from 18th to 16th on 6 points from six games and four in hand.

Napsa have one point more than defending champions Nkana while still winless Kitwe United who have replaced them at the basement have 4 points.

Kitwe United are away to third place Buildcon on Sunday in Ndola while Nkana entertain ninth positioned Green Eagles on the same date in Kitwe.

FAZ SUPER DIVISION WEEK 10 RESULTS

12/12/2020

Nkwazi 1-Power Dynamos 3

Lumwana Radiants 2-Kabwe Warriors 3

Napsa Stars 1-Green Buffaloes 0

Lusaka Dynamos 4-Red Arrows 1

Young Green Eagles 0-Prison Leopards 2

Zesco United 3-Indeni 2

Forest Rangers 0-Zanaco 0

13/12/2020

Buildcon-Kitwe United

Nkana-Green Eagles