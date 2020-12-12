9.5 C
Speaker has Managed to Shield Lungu From Facing the Law for Constitutional Breaches-Nkombo

By Chief Editor
Mazabuka Central MP, Garry Nkombo says the move by Speaker of the National Assembly, Dr Patrick Matibini to decline the restoration of the Impeachment Motion on the Order Paper is a dark day for Zambia’s democracy as it has denied citizens the right to make pronouncements on constitutional breaches by President Lungu and Dr. Matibini.

Addressing the press at the UPND secretariat yesterday, Mr Nkombo alleged that the decision by Dr Matibini had denied Zambians, through “the people’s House” to present to them what they believed as constitutional breaches by a sitting President.

Mr. Nkombo also wondered why the Speaker had been insisting that the Impeachment Motion couldn’t be tabled before the House because it was before the courts when numerous issues that were before the courts of law had been tabled for debate in parliament.

And Mr Nkombo challenged Clerk of the National Assembly, Cecilia Mbewe’s assertions that the Speaker acted in a discretionary manner by not placing the matter on the Order Paper as regrettable and unfounded.

Mr Nkombo also recalled how Mr Lungu warned ConCourt Judges to not emulate the famous Kenyan ruling of 2017 that saw the elections victory of that country’s President, Uhuru Kenyatta being overturned in historic circumstances following a Petition from the opposition leader Raila Odinga by the Kenyan Supreme Court.

This was after mounting pressure on Lungu by international bodies and opposition political parties that he should have handed over the Instruments of power to the Speaker of the National Assembly when his election was petitioned by the supposed winner of the disputed 2016 general elections, Hakainde Hichilema.

In a letter dated 27 November 2020, Ms Mbewe argued that the Speaker couldn’t table the motion in Parliament as deliberating on the matter would result in two conflicting results on a matter that Mr Henry Mulenga and Robert Chabinga had taken to the courts of law.

Previous articleBank of Zambia signs a Gold Purchase Agreement with Kansanshi Mining PLC

