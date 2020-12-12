Government has reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring that the rights of citizens and refugees are upheld and respected.

Kalumbila District Commissioner, Robinson Kalota said this in a speech read on his behalf by District Administrative officer, Frank Siatwinda, when he graced the International Human Rights Day whose theme was: Recover Better- Stand Up for Human Rights which marked the end of 16 days of activism against GBV held under theme: Orange the World in Meheba Refugee Settlement Block C yesterday.

“Government is committed to ensuring that the rights of citizens and even those of refugees are respected in this country,” he said.

Mr Kalota said global states are required to guarantee every citizen of their human rights as individuals or as collectively as a community or group of people.

“Refugees also enjoy certain rights which every host country is supposed to respect. Refugees have the right to be protected,” he added.

He encouraged refugees to complain to relevant authorities when their rights are violated as there is no one who has the right to violate another’s rights.

Mr Kalota urged the gathering to reaffirm their commitment towards human rights.

“As we celebrate let us reaffirm our commitment towards human rights so that we build the world we want by bridging the gap in human rights protection in the midst of COVID-19,” he said.

Mr Kalota also pledged on behalf of United Nations (UN) family and stakeholders to take transformative efforts in society.

“As UN family and other partners in human rights protection, we pledge to take transformative action in contributing towards the creation of resilient societies that can recover better and stand firm in the midst of COVID-19,” he said.

Speaking at the same event, Meheba Refugee Officer Castrol Singelengele said the diverse cultural norms, values and beliefs by refugees may have a contributing factor to GBV cases.

“Meheba has been affected by sexual gender based violence (SGBV). The refugee settlement in the year 2020 has received over 2,000 arrivals. Some new arrivals come with different cultures, values and beliefs that may be contributing to SGBV”, Mr Singelengele said.

He said due to COVID-19, Meheba saw the distraction of the social protection network, loss of income, an increase to GBV cases, adding that COVID-19 continued to affect related services such as lack of shelter, legal aid, comprehensive protection service which may have reduced access to health services.

“As SGBV activists and health workers in the camp, we pledge to take any SGBV cases seriously by taking the LIVES (L-Listen closely, I-Inquire about women concerns, V- Validate women experiences, E-enhance their safety and S- Support women to connect with additional services) approach,” Mr Singelengele said.

He appreciated the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR), International Organisation for Migration (IOM), Ministry of Community Development and Social Services (MCDSS), for working tirelessly to raise awareness and sensitisation during the 16 days of activism against GBV in the camp.

Mr Singelengele also informed the gathering that Meheba is hosting the only GBV one stop centre in the district and through support from district administration, Meheba continues to reduce SGBV cases together with stakeholders and community members.

Meanwhile, UNHCR Assistant Protection Officer Towa Chaiwila said any case of GBV must be noted and reported because GBV is a human rights violation.

“COVID-19 brought a lock down, business stopped, children stopped going to school, so this greatly affected women and girls. Without COVID-19, GBV is a problem and with COVID-19, GBV has become worse. GBV is said to be caused by inequality and poverty. The UN would like to see that services related to GBV are maintained,” Ms Chaiwila said.

She said intimate partner violence and child pregnancy have been identified as common forms of GBV.

“There is too much intimate partner violence going on in homes. We are calling upon you in homes to avoid violence at all cost. We have noted child pregnancy, these are children under the age of 18. UNHCR works with partners to identify homes that may be at risk and government is responding extremely well in Meheba when it comes to responding to GBV cases,” Ms Chaiwila said.

