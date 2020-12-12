Zesco United reclaimed top spot today, albeit for 24 hours, after beating town mates Indeni 3-2 in a Ndola derby played at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.

The eight-time champions have 18 points from ten games played and are three points ahead of Zanaco and Buildcon although the latter hope to reclaim top spot this Sunday at the same venue against last placed and still winless Kitwe United.

Zesco captain and midfielder John Chingandu broke the deadlock in the 45th minute when he headed-in a Mwape Mwelwa’s cross.

The goal came 34 minutes after veteran Zesco striker Winston Kalengo nodded a Chingandu cross on to the woodwork.

Indeni hit back in the 48th minute when Tranqulin Mwepu also guided the ball in with his head to level matters.

But equity lasted for just twelve minutes when Indeni defender Moses Soko scored an own-goal.

Indeni then restored parity in the 85th minute through Djunese Kanda as the contest now seemed destined for a draw.

However, substitute Logic Chingandu joined his brother John in on the act with a stoppage time goal to send Zesco back to the summit and also extended their unbeaten run to five games with three victories and two draws.

Meanwhile, promoted Indeni dropped from 4th to 7th after the defeat on 12 points from nine games with a match in hand.