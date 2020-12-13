9.5 C
Kansanshi Dynamos Keep Top Spot

By sports
41 views
0
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Kansanshi Dynamos have stayed top of the FAZ National Division 1 table after their closest rivals dropped points on Sunday in round 10 action.

Kansanshi took an overnight lead after beating Konkola Blades 1-0 away at Konkola Stadium in Chililabombwe on Saturday.

The Solwezi outfit opened a one point lead at the top with 20 points after Chambishi, City of Lusaka and Chambishi all failed to win in Sunday’s action.

City and Celtic settled for a 1-1 draw at Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka as they both missed a chance to reclaim top spot.

Chambishi were held to a disappointing goalless draw at home by struggling Gomes.

Celtic, Chambishi and City are second, third and fourth on the table respectively on the table with 19 points each.

Meanwhile, Nchanga Rangers comes in fifth place after Sunday’s 1-1 home draw against Livingstone Pirates at Nchanga Stadium in Chingola.

Brave conceded a stoppage time own goal by captain Gift Phiri who cancelled Kunda Nkandu’s 18th minute goal.

FAZ National Division 1 – Week 10 Results

Zesco Malaiti 2-1 Kashikishi Warriors

Mpulungu Harbour 1-0 Zesco Shockers

MUZA FC 1-1 Kabwe Youth

Chambishi 0-0 Gomes FC

Konkola Blades 0-1 Kansanshi Dynamos

Nchanga Rangers 1-1 Livingston Pirates

Trident 1-0 National Assembly

Mufulira Wanderers 2-0 Police College

City of Lusaka 1-1 Kafue Celtic

Previous articleNkana Dismantle Green Eagles

