Sunday, December 13, 2020
Updated:

Nevers Mumba Confirms his Arrest in DRC but says it’s a restriction

MOVEMENT for Multi-Party Democracy (MMD) President, Nevers Mumba, has confirmed his arrest in Congo DRC but refused to call it an arrest and preferred to call it a restriction by the Congolese security wings.

The MMD has shared a video in which Dr. Mumba was speaking from a Hotel room in Lubumbashi where the Congolese security wings have confined him from leaving Congo until they conclude the investigation.

According to the Oxford Dictionary of Law, an arrest means “apprehension of a person suspected of criminal activities” while the Black’s Law Dictionary defines an arrest as “a seizure or forcible restraint.”

“I have not been arrested but I have been restricted (to mean restrained) from leaving the country (DR Congo) until they (security wings in Congo) conclude preliminary investigation,” said Mumba

Dr, Mumba says the investigation against him are about trying to establish what exactly he is doing in Congo at a time when there is heightened political activities in Congo DRC. He says there is nothing that him or his team in Congo has done that contradicts any law in Congo or Zambia.

Meanwhile Dr. Mumba has asked Zambians to continue praying for him until the forcible restraint from leaving Congo comes to an end.
Congolese lawmakers, last week were involved in battles using the chair in a situation that is turning volatile by the day.

On 4th October, 2004, the then Zambia’s President Levy Mwanawasa announced the sacking of Dr Nevers Mumba as Republican Vice President for insubordination.

According to Mwanawasa, Mumba had breached an oath of allegiance when he failed to retract his recent allegations that the Democratic Republic of Congo was harbouring individuals who were working against the Zambian government. Mumba will be replaced by Northern Province Minister Lupando Mwape.

Dr. Mumba is reportedly been in DR Congo to cut deals with former President Joseph Kabila as a way to raise money for his campaigns ahead of 2021 elections. It is unknown what Dr Mumba is offering in return for financial support to Joseph Kabila and his party which has fallen from grace from the ruling party.

Previous articleZesco Reclaim Number One In Ndola Derby Goal Fest

