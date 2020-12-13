

By Chishala Kateka-President of the New Heritage Party

I know that this issue has been topical for some time but has become even more so after President Lungu asked the ministers to return the money.

We all understand what is at play but what I see in this and that should be of concern to us as Zambians is what this is revealing…..where we are as a nation and the (dangerous) implications for us, the Zambians.

We have a constitution which, office holders, the President and Ministers swear to uphold. Our Constitution is very clear with regard to the process as we head towards elections…….dissolve parliament 3 months before the elections. Ministries are then ran by Parmanent Secretaries.

In the last election, the Party in power decided to go against the Constitution at the behest of the Head of State AND his ministers, including the Minister of Justice. They stayed in office. This was clearly ultra vires (doing something that is beyond one’s power and authority) and now there is a ruling that they need to pay back the money.

What is of concern is what this situation is revealing.

1. Are we as Zambians so submissive that when your leader instructs you to do something……even if you know that it is not legal, you shall act on that instruction? These are not junior members of the Civil Service. These are people meant to be stewards of the nation. Do we not think for ourselves?

2. How is it possible for a WHOLE Cabinet to misdirect itself so?

3. What happened to the Advisors?

4. With due respect to the President – Sir, you are a lawyer of many years at the Bar.

5. If THIS could happen, what else has happened of which we are not aware?

Well those funds belong to the Zambian Tax Payers. The Ministers are whining about the fact that they can not afford to pay the money back……however some of you make large donations to churches etc. if you can afford to donate a K100,000 or even a K50,000 to a church, then you can surely afford to pay back a K54,000.

This money must be paid back to the Zambian people. Please do not claim that you were working. In the last 3 months before elections, you were campaigning……and being paid for it. That is one of the reasons that we were soundly against Bill 10 ab initio (right from the beginning). You wanted to legitimize such practices.