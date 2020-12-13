Defending champions Zambia on Sunday missed out on winning bronze at the COSAFA Under-20 Cup in South Africa after losing 2-1 to Angola in the third and fourth match in Port Elizabeth.

Angola took a 2-0 lead into the break with goals from Benvindo Afonso and tournament joint top-scorer Ambrosini Salvador.

But Zambia showed improvement in the last half and won a penalty which was converted by Muma Mumba.

However, Angola managed to hold on to the 2-1 lead to grab Bronze.

Meanwhile, Zambia captain Prince Mumba was named Player of the Tournament.

Mozambique have won their first regional title after a 1-0 victory over Namibia in the final of the COSAFA Cup which was used as qualifiers for TOTAL U-20 AFCON, Mauritania 2021.

Mozambique matched to the final on Friday after eliminating Zambia 5-4 on penalties after a goalless draw in the semifinals.