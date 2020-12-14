MMD Vice President Reuben Sambo has charged that the Zambian government has neglected the plight of Dr Nevers Mumba who has been arrested in the DRC.
Reverend Sambo revealed that Zambia through its Foreign Affairs Minister Joe Malanji who not even made any follows up to ascertain Dr Mumba’s health and safety.
He said Dr Mumba, being a former Republican Vice President should receive maximum level of attention from the government especially when he is held on foreign soil.
Reverend Sambo said it is disheartening that the party and the nation only got to find out about Dr Mumba’s situation in the newspapers.
“Does this now mean that all matters of government interest will be communicated through newspapers? We have to now get everything about government through the paper?”
Reverend Sambo said the MMD will today seek an official engagement with Mr Malanji to get official government position on the matter.
Asked what Dr Mumba was doing in Lubumbashi, Reverend said he had travelled there on private business and nothing to do with politics or the party.
“You know he is in the property business and he also preaches, so he was in there on private business. Let’s not confuse the problem politics going on in the Congo with Dr Mumba’s presence in that country.
Reverend Sambo said he has been in touch with Dr Mumba who has assured him that he is safe and in good spirits.
Dr Mumba has been holed up in a Lubumbashi hotel room from last week after Congolese authorities detained him as they investigated his presence in that country.
Nevers tomfwa, he knows quite alright the issues he had/ has with the DRC how on earth can he even think of going there? The man was dropped as vice President by the late Dr Mwanawasa MHSRIEP among the reasons was the issue he had with the then DRC President Kabila, how can he deliver himself like this please? Tabomfwa aba.
I don’t think he has been neglected at all… In the first place he is the one who didn’t do the right thing by informing the foreign ministry or indeed the Zambian consulate in the DRC….. Why should he cry foul now. Let’s learn to do things well
safe and sound has changed again? let’s not pretend all the times. worse in a country like congo.
What exactly do people think the Zambian Government can do? demand for his release? all they can do is find out what happened and what he did, if he broke the law that side, he will be punished accordingly and there is nothing Zambia can do, DRC is a sovereign state like Zambia and they have laws. Jt bcoz the US can pressure certain countries they help financially to release their arrested citizens in those countries does not mean Zambia has the same capabilities, there is no country on Earth that depends on Zambia for help, such that we can pressure them to do anything. All we can do is plead and beg them to release him , nothing else.
James Zulu who shud be pleading here ??
Zambia through the foreign affairs ministry if at all he broke the law there, other than that there is absolutely nothing Zambia can do.
Thought the man said he was not arrested ??
He is restricted
Obviously there are protocols observed when entering DRC. Did he abide by conditions of his visit especially that we have covid 19 around. The government can only do so much with the help of the consulate.
He is ok let him save himself from what ever he did that side. As we don’t have any issue DRC Congo.
DRC Congo is our good neighbor it’s just that ka misunderstanding or who is supposed to maintain that road that we built in their country otherwise we appreciate our relationship.
First of all, Dr Mumba didn’t say bye to us when entering that country why should we be involved now after all DRC Congo government has offered him free presidential security in that country till further notice.
Let him enjoy his stay there. We are busy here voters registration for now maybe after the exercise we can check him their in DRC Congo.
For now the country is busy making sure that all eligible citizens register to vote next on 12 August 2021.
