The government has released K42.2 million for disbursement to beneficiaries under the Social Cash Transfer Funds in Northern Province.

Provincial Minister, Chungu Bwalya says the funds will cater for payments from March to December this year.

Mr Bwalya, who is also Lupososhi Member of Parliament, has since directed the Department of Social Welfare in the province to ensure that the money is quickly disbursed to beneficiaries.

“His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu through the Ministry of Community Development and Social Services has released K42.2 million to Northern Province to serve those who are on the Social Cash Transfer scheme,” said Mr. Bwalya.

He stated that government remains committed to improving the lives of vulnerable citizens through various social protection programmes.

“Government wants to ensure that all Zambians in Northern Province receive a piece of cake from the national cake, especially those who are vulnerable,” he said.

Meanwhile, Government has disbursed K299, 340 to 1,619 Social Cash Transfer Scheme beneficiaries in Lusangazi district, Eastern Province.

Lusangazi District Social Welfare Officer, Rostone Njobvu says the money paid out is for the months of August and September 2020.

Speaking during a Social Cash Transfer additional financing sensitization meeting, Mr Njobvu said households with people living with disabilities were paid K360 while the able-bodied but vulnerable households received K180.

He said in an effort to reduce vulnerability in the households by the year 2030, government has secured funds from the World Bank under a programme called additional financing for implementing the Social Cash Transfer Scheme.

“We have paid out the beneficiaries of Social Cash Transfer Scheme in Lusangazi and the programme is continuing because the aim of Government is to eradicate or reduce vulnerability in most households by 2030,” he said.

The Social Cash Transfer additional financing programme is expected to run for a period of four years from 2020 to 2024.

Mr Njobvu said Lusangazi District currently has a case load of 1, 619 beneficiaries of which 1,008 are female headed households and 478 are male headed households while 123 are households for people living with disabilities.

“We have a projection of 3,894 beneficiaries for next year because we would have to recruit about 1, 933 new beneficiaries next year,” he said.

And Speaking at the same meeting, Lusangazi District Commissioner, Goodwin Sekelani Phiri said government was committed to reducing vulnerability at household level using various initiatives including the Social Cash Transfer Scheme.

Mr Phiri said the scheme is a source of income for beneficiaries to paying school fees for their children among others.

The DC was speaking in a speech read on his behalf by the District Administrative Officer, Codringtone Sakala.

“Government under the able-leadership of his excellence, President Edgar Lungu is committed to reducing vulnerability at household level and that is the more reason why we have priotised the Social Cash Transfer Scheme to most households,” he said.