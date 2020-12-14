The government has released K42.2 million for disbursement to beneficiaries under the Social Cash Transfer Funds in Northern Province.
Provincial Minister, Chungu Bwalya says the funds will cater for payments from March to December this year.
Mr Bwalya, who is also Lupososhi Member of Parliament, has since directed the Department of Social Welfare in the province to ensure that the money is quickly disbursed to beneficiaries.
“His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu through the Ministry of Community Development and Social Services has released K42.2 million to Northern Province to serve those who are on the Social Cash Transfer scheme,” said Mr. Bwalya.
He stated that government remains committed to improving the lives of vulnerable citizens through various social protection programmes.
“Government wants to ensure that all Zambians in Northern Province receive a piece of cake from the national cake, especially those who are vulnerable,” he said.
Meanwhile, Government has disbursed K299, 340 to 1,619 Social Cash Transfer Scheme beneficiaries in Lusangazi district, Eastern Province.
Lusangazi District Social Welfare Officer, Rostone Njobvu says the money paid out is for the months of August and September 2020.
Speaking during a Social Cash Transfer additional financing sensitization meeting, Mr Njobvu said households with people living with disabilities were paid K360 while the able-bodied but vulnerable households received K180.
He said in an effort to reduce vulnerability in the households by the year 2030, government has secured funds from the World Bank under a programme called additional financing for implementing the Social Cash Transfer Scheme.
“We have paid out the beneficiaries of Social Cash Transfer Scheme in Lusangazi and the programme is continuing because the aim of Government is to eradicate or reduce vulnerability in most households by 2030,” he said.
The Social Cash Transfer additional financing programme is expected to run for a period of four years from 2020 to 2024.
Mr Njobvu said Lusangazi District currently has a case load of 1, 619 beneficiaries of which 1,008 are female headed households and 478 are male headed households while 123 are households for people living with disabilities.
“We have a projection of 3,894 beneficiaries for next year because we would have to recruit about 1, 933 new beneficiaries next year,” he said.
And Speaking at the same meeting, Lusangazi District Commissioner, Goodwin Sekelani Phiri said government was committed to reducing vulnerability at household level using various initiatives including the Social Cash Transfer Scheme.
Mr Phiri said the scheme is a source of income for beneficiaries to paying school fees for their children among others.
The DC was speaking in a speech read on his behalf by the District Administrative Officer, Codringtone Sakala.
“Government under the able-leadership of his excellence, President Edgar Lungu is committed to reducing vulnerability at household level and that is the more reason why we have priotised the Social Cash Transfer Scheme to most households,” he said.
Hips and Bums enhancement products made from natural herbal extracts to enhance the size and look of your butt, bum & thighs.This all-natural, gentle, topical cream is applied directly where you need it. So you can start looking forward to the big firm buttocks you’ve always wanted.Get thicker thighs with our herbal butt enhancement products that will do wonders to your body shape Call/Whatsapp us on +27618519028.
This is very good development especially that it’s farming season. The monies may help the vulnerable people in finding for themselves and those they live with
As am writing this am the happiest woman on earth because what I thought was impossible for me it came true. Me and my man have been together for some years now and as a couple we were always happy and talked about our future and we love each other so much but after some time I realized my man was starting to change his ways. He no longer showed interest in me anymore and was always distant even when we were together. I went and talked to his elder sister because we were best friends and she loved me very much. I told her that her brother was behaving strangely now days and seemed not to care about me any more. The sister told me that my boyfraiend was having an affair with another woman but she had feared telling me because she thought I would be very hurt but she told to fight for my man and she told me to Mama Angel and tell her my problem. I called Mama Angel and told her my problem and Mama Angel made a love and binding spiritual prayer for me and in 2 days my boyfriend confessed everything and begged for my forgiveness since then he showed me love and affection and we got engaged and our wedding took place last month. Now am called Mrs Sidney. Thanks so much Mama Angel u are a powerful spiritual healer. U can contact Mama Angel on +27670079361 whatsapp in case you are passing through the same situation like i was and i guarantee you, she will be of great help to you.
They have failed to improve the economy now hastily releasing cash something that they did not bother with and was funded by doners in the last 10 years infact they stole funds meant for this scheme.