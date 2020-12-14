Chief Chibwika of the Lunda speaking people in Mwinilunga District of North-Western Province has called for genuineness among stakeholders in handling issues around the investment at Kasenseli Gold mine.

The Traditional Leader expressed disappointment that some senior government officials allegedly accused his subjects over some illegalities at Kasenseli gold mine without obtaining facts.

Chief Chibwika has cited the unsubstantiated blames being apportioned on him together with his subjects over the criminal activities happening at the mine as unfortunate.

“I am very sad and disappointed that such allegations could be made public and threats were being issued against the Chiefdom, it should not be like that,” Chief Chibwika said.

He said this during a courtesy call paid on him at his palace by Ministry of Home Affairs Permanent Secretary Masiye Banda, Provincial Permanent Secretary Willies Mangimela and Commissioner of Police Elias Chushi over the weekend.

He said contrary to the accusations, the recent invasion of the mine involved people from elsewhere.

He said out of the 33 illegal miners who were arrested in the recent invasion of the mine only two are his subjects.

“When we verified with my village Headmen there were only two people that are from Chibwika, so out of 33, 31 are not from Chibwika,” he said.

Chief Chibwika said the people perpetuating illegality at the mine are not from Kasenseli but from an illegal camp in the nearby bush called Kabanda.

And Home Affairs Minister Permanent Secretary Masiye Banda assured Chief Chibwika that the information he provided regarding the security situation at Kasenseli will be used to provide a lasting solution to the problem.

He promised to engage his counterpart from the Ministry of Mines and other stakeholders, to formulate a well-structured sensitization programs which will give residents accurate and valuable information at every stage of the mining activities.