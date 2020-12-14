Nkana caretaker coach Kaunda Simonda has praised winger Ackim Mumba for an impressive performance in Sunday’s 3-1 home win over Green Eagles.
The loan signing from Red Arrows made his first home start for Nkana after starting in last Wednesday’s 2-0 away loss to Indeni in Ndola.
“He has brought life into our attack starting from the Indeni game but in this game, he has done so well and he has helped us so much in attack and even maybe that is why have had those goals,” Simonda said.
Despite not getting on the score sheet, Mumba’s skill and lightening pace gave Eagles problems for the 79 minutes he was on the field until he was replaced by Diamond Chikwekwe.
But Mumba’s efforts did not go unnoticed and he walked away with the official man of the match award.
More will be expected from Mumba when Nkana return to league action on Wednesday in the Kitwe derby at home against Kitwe United.
