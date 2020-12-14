Kabushi constituency Member of Parliament Hon. Bowman Lusambo says PF and President Edgar Lungu is poised to win the 2021 general elections with a landslide.

Addressing journalists in Ndola, Hon. Lusambo said the opposition stands no chance of unseating the PF because they have no plan for the country.

He said there is no way the PF can lose an election to UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema because he is a political amateur.

Hon. Lusambo who is also Lusaka province Minister, said the PF will continue to mobilize the party at all levels to ensure maximum votes for President Lungu.

“And as PF Copperbelt province mobilization coordinator, I can assure you that we are not playing, we mean business and come 2021 President Lungu is back to State House and we will make sure that all the 22 seats on the Copperbelt are retained, ” Hon. Lusambo said.

And Hon. Lusambo said the PF Government will continue to deliver development to all parts of the country despite the negative criticism from the opposition.