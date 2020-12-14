Kabushi constituency Member of Parliament Hon. Bowman Lusambo says PF and President Edgar Lungu is poised to win the 2021 general elections with a landslide.
Addressing journalists in Ndola, Hon. Lusambo said the opposition stands no chance of unseating the PF because they have no plan for the country.
He said there is no way the PF can lose an election to UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema because he is a political amateur.
Hon. Lusambo who is also Lusaka province Minister, said the PF will continue to mobilize the party at all levels to ensure maximum votes for President Lungu.
“And as PF Copperbelt province mobilization coordinator, I can assure you that we are not playing, we mean business and come 2021 President Lungu is back to State House and we will make sure that all the 22 seats on the Copperbelt are retained, ” Hon. Lusambo said.
And Hon. Lusambo said the PF Government will continue to deliver development to all parts of the country despite the negative criticism from the opposition.
one of zambian dreamers. go and ask trump
bowman is just a sausage
Yes Lungu shall win by one bag of corrupt maize meal at a time. From one man one vote to one PF one bag of cornmeal per vote. They never made public corruption like they do now.
The very President who is laughing and chuckles at the sound of a gong, that things are not okay in the country? You PF guys have grown wings and thinks Zambia and her people are under your devilish control? What Landslide victory ba Lusambo? So that you continue plunging this country beyond confusion? You disgust me ba Lusambo. Because the few of you are enjoying with your corrupt practices you think things are okay in the country? You keep starving a lot of people, you have made council workers destitute, you have acummulated debts such that every Zambia has more or less become a property of China man and surely you keep dreaming that you’re winning with a landslide victory? Wake up from your sleep ba Lusambo. Sitisekereramo ise, this country is for us all ba Lusambo. Its not only for…
over my dead body.