DJ H-Mac and Bobby East release "Bana Banga"

December 15, 2020

DJ H-Mac and Bobby East released the music video their song "Bana Banga". Bana Banga was jointly produced by Keldrin and Mr Stash. The music video was directed by Fanwell.

More Articles In This Category

Launch of Panali Panali storybook and docudrama

December 12, 2020

As part of their 25th Anniversary celebrations, MultiChoice Zambia has launched a storybook and docudrama called Panali-Panali. The storybook is a special issue of the...

El Mukuka and Cuebur collaborate on the Afro Pop smash hit 'I'll Hold You Down' featuring Marocco and James Sakala

December 11, 2020

Zambia's top DJ/Producer, El Mukuka collaborates with South African heavyweight Cuebur on the brand new single 'I'll Hold You Down' featuring the vocal talents...

Koby releases "My way"

December 10, 2020

XYZ Entertainment rapper and music producer KOBY released the video for his latest single "My Way" off his debut album "Young Legend". The song features ...

Nkanda yatu and Kasslita designs leave an impression at MTC Windhoek Fashion week 2020

December 9, 2020

Zambian designers ,Kabaso Nkandu of Nkanda Yatu and Kasonde Nkole of Kasslita's Designs merged their creative minds for the Windhoek Fashion Week 2020. The...