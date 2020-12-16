Government has bemoaned the increase in malaria cases that the country has recorded this year.

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary (PS) Kennedy Malama said in Chipata today that the country this year recorded a 46 percent increase in Malaria cases.

He said the statistics show that the country has recorded 6 million malaria cases compared to 4 million cases in 2019.

Dr Malama said the situation is worrying and urged all stakeholders from the church, traditional leaders and Non-Governmental Organisations to work together in order to combat the disease.

“Zambia has recorded six million of Malaria cases as compared to four million cases recorded in 2019, showing a significant increase of about 46 percent,” he said.

ZANIS reports that the Dr Malama was speaking during the commemoration of Southern African Development Community (SADC) Malaria Week in Chipata.

SADC Malaria Week is observed every year to create awareness about malaria and mobilize the community to participate in the malaria control programmes.

This year the malaria week is being commemorated under the theme; ‘Community involvement is key to achieving Zero Malaria-together we can defeat Malaria’.

Speaking at the same occasion, Eastern Provincial Health Director Gideon Zulu said the agenda to eliminate Malaria is not just for the Ministry of Health but calls for all stakeholders especially the community.

He said Malaria is found in communities, hence the need for the community to get involved and protect their lives from Malaria.

Meanwhile, North-Western Province Minister, Nathaniel Mubukwanu has flagged off the distribution of mosquito nets in Mushindamo district.

Mushindamo district has received a total of 49,450 mosquito nets meant for distribution while 300 nets have already been given out to residents of St. Dorothy area.

Mr Mubukwanu who was also in the district to check on progress made on the construction of Kasapa mini hospital has expressed concern with the high malaria incidence rate in the region.

Mr Mubukwanu has since urged district leadership to ensure all stakeholders play a role in reducing the prevalence rate of malaria in Mushindamo.

“The fight against malaria is a collective effort that should use multi-sectoral approach to sensitize people on the correct use of nets and importance of having their homes sprayed,” he said.

Mr Mubukwanu said that government has invested huge sums of money in the elimination of malaria because it wants to see a malaria free Zambia where people are more productive.

“Government has invested so much in the malaria elimination program. So please let us ensure we sensitize people on the correct and consistent use of misquote nets,” he said.

And Mushindamo district Health Director, Edgar Mutimushi said the malaria incidence rate stands at 500 per 1,000 population.

Dr Mutimushi said community sensitization on malaria prevention strategies is still on going and efforts are being made to ensure people use the treated nets correctly so that the incidence rate may reduce at the end of the exercise.

He has however, commended government through the malaria elimination council for the huge investment made in ending malaria by 2021.

And speaking in a separate interview with ZANIS, Mushindamo district malaria elimination officer, Nawa Mutakela said 6,835 out of 7,256 targeted households have been sprayed under the indoor residue spraying (IRS) exercise.

Mr Nawa said the field officers that were deployed to conduct the exercise for 28 days conducted IRS amidst challenges of refusal by some residents.

“We could not reach our target because some families practice shifting cultivation while others were refusing the officers from spraying their homes,” he said.

Mr Nawa added that the district has received a total of 49,450 mosquito nets for distribution and so far 300 have been given out to the people in St. Dorothy.

He said Mushindamo will also benefit from the mass drug administration (MDA) that will require all residents in the district to take drugs for malaria in an effort to prevent the transmission of a parasite from one person to another.