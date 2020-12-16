9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, December 16, 2020
type here...
General News
Updated:

Mufulira residents urged to utilize 4 days voter registration

By Chief Editor
41 views
0
General News Mufulira residents urged to utilize 4 days voter registration
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Mufulira District Commissioner Mike Manda has urged eligible citizens across the country who have not registered as voters to take advantage of the extension period to register as voters.

Speaking in an interview in Mufulira today, Mr. Manda commended the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) for the extending the voter registration exercise so as to allow for more people to register and perform their civic right.

He said the added days will make difference for those who have not yet registered to do so because the new voters’ cards will allow them to vote in next year’s general election since the old voters’ cards will be null and void.

He noted that the governance system does not segregate and called on all Zambians who are holders of National Registration Cards to register as voters instead of robbing themselves off their civic right to vote.

“I want to call upon all Mufulira residents and the rest of the country who are qualified to register as voters and have not yet registered as voters to take advantage of the extension period starting tomorrow 17th December, ending on 20th December, 2020 to register as voters,” said Mr. Manda.

He has also called on all political parties to advise their cadres to refrain from violence and embrace peace and warned that those found wanting will be prosecuted.

Mr. Manda noted that peace in Zambia can only be maintained if people avoid violence.

Previous articleGovernment bemoans increased malaria cases

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Mufulira residents urged to utilize 4 days voter registration

Mufulira District Commissioner Mike Manda has urged eligible citizens across the country who have not registered as voters to...
Read more
Health

Government bemoans increased malaria cases

Chief Editor - 0
Government has bemoaned the increase in malaria cases that the country has recorded this year. Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary (PS) Kennedy Malama said in...
Read more
General News

President Lungu allows partial settlement in Ichimpe forest reserve

Chief Editor - 1
President Edgar Lungu has authorised the degazetting of part of the Ichimpe forest reserve in Kalulushi on the Copperbelt to allow over 300 people...
Read more
Headlines

President Lungu to Launch 2020-2023 Economic Recovery Programme at Mulungushi International Conference Centre

Chief Editor - 67
President Edgar Lungu will tomorrow launch the 2020-2023 Economic Recovery Programme (ERP) at Mulungushi International Conference Centre. Secretary to the Treasury Fredson Yamba said that...
Read more
Headlines

Govt launches Zambia’s first-ever SDGs implementation review Report

Chief Editor - 3
The Ministry of National Development planning today launched Zambia’s first-ever Voluntary National Review (VNR) report on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) since their adoption five...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

President Lungu allows partial settlement in Ichimpe forest reserve

General News Chief Editor - 1
President Edgar Lungu has authorised the degazetting of part of the Ichimpe forest reserve in Kalulushi on the Copperbelt to allow over 300 people...
Read more

COMESA, EU sign 7.6 million euro financing agreement

General News Chief Editor - 6
The European Union (EU) and the Common Market for East and Southern Africa (COMESA) have signed a 7.6 million financing agreement for the COMESA...
Read more

Government to improve student-teacher ratio

General News Chief Editor - 19
Ministry of General Education Permanent Secretary Jobbicks Kalumba has disclosed that the government is working on a robust program towards teacher recruitment, aimed at...
Read more

Government plans 8 million euros water project in Chipata

General News Chief Editor - 12
The government has announced plans to invest 8 million Euros in improving the water and sanitation system in Chipata City of the Eastern Province. Minister...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.