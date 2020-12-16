Mufulira District Commissioner Mike Manda has urged eligible citizens across the country who have not registered as voters to take advantage of the extension period to register as voters.

Speaking in an interview in Mufulira today, Mr. Manda commended the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) for the extending the voter registration exercise so as to allow for more people to register and perform their civic right.

He said the added days will make difference for those who have not yet registered to do so because the new voters’ cards will allow them to vote in next year’s general election since the old voters’ cards will be null and void.

He noted that the governance system does not segregate and called on all Zambians who are holders of National Registration Cards to register as voters instead of robbing themselves off their civic right to vote.

“I want to call upon all Mufulira residents and the rest of the country who are qualified to register as voters and have not yet registered as voters to take advantage of the extension period starting tomorrow 17th December, ending on 20th December, 2020 to register as voters,” said Mr. Manda.

He has also called on all political parties to advise their cadres to refrain from violence and embrace peace and warned that those found wanting will be prosecuted.

Mr. Manda noted that peace in Zambia can only be maintained if people avoid violence.