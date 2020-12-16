New Nkana coach Kelvin Kaindu watched from the stands as his side edged Kitwe United 2-0 in a sparkless midweek Kitwe derby played at Nkana Stadium in Wusakile.

Nkana captain and striker Idris Mbombo scored two easy goals to inspire Kalampa to their second straight victory in this delayed FAZ Super Division round six tie.

Chingalika had contained Nkana until the 29th minute when Mbombo struck a low shot from inside the box to beat keeper Haveson Ching’ambu.

Nkana doubled the advantage when Ching’ambu gifted Mbombo with a goal just a minute away from the break.

Mbombo slotted the ball into an empty net after grabbing it from Ching’ambu who had tried to dribble him after receiving a back-pass in the box.

Earlier, Mbombo missed a chance to score when sending Diamond Chikwekwe’s cross over the bar after 28 minutes.

Winless Kitwe created fewer scoring opportunities on their way to recording the sixth defeat of the season.

The Stephen Mwansa-coach side remains bottom of the table with four points from 10 matches played.

Meanwhile, Nkana moves to 11 points after playing eight matches and have two more unplayed.



FAZ SUPER DIVISION RESULTS

16/12/2020

WEEK 5

Power Dynamos 2-Napsa Stars 2

Forest Rangers 2-Buildcon 1

WEEK 6

Nkana 2-Kitwe United 0