President Edgar Lungu has authorised the degazetting of part of the Ichimpe forest reserve in Kalulushi on the Copperbelt to allow over 300 people to settle.

Community Development Minister Kampamba Mulenga who is also Kalulushi Member of Parliament disclosed that the residents had written to President Lungu requesting to legalize the area.

Ms Mulenga said President Lungu has since conceded to the residents requests to legalize their stay in the forest.

Mrs Mulenga told the residents who are mostly farmers at a meeting in Donovan area of Ichimpe, that the ministry of lands will soon start processing and demarcating plots in the forest reserve.

And the representative of the residents Patson Kalamata urged government to open up feeder roads in the Ichimpe forests.

Mr Kalamata said the roads in Ichimpe have remained deplorable despite the area being a vibrant farming block.

He also commended President Lungu for degazetting the forest and ensuring that the 300 farmers have pieces of land for farming.