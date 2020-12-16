9.5 C
President Edgar Lungu will tomorrow launch the 2020-2023 Economic Recovery Programme (ERP) at Mulungushi International Conference Centre.

Secretary to the Treasury Fredson Yamba said that the ERP has been formulated to address various dimensions of the economic challenges that the country is currently facing resulting from a number of factors including the Covid-19 pandemic which had negative and serious consequences on the growth prospects of our economy.

Mr. Yamba said that the plan is aimed at bolstering economic growth while reducing poverty and inequality amongst the Zambian population, adding that the launch is a demonstration of Government’s firm commitment and stance to addressing various macroeconomic challenges in the country with a view of improving the welfare of the Zambians without leaving anyone behind.

Mr. Yamba said the launch of the ERP will be covered live on both Radio Two and ZNBC TV1.

