Updated:

President Lungu Warns of Stricter Measures if Zambians Continue being Lax Amid Threat of Second Wave of COVID-19

Zambia’s President Edgar Lungu has cautioned that a new wave of COVID-19 seems to be on the horizon and all citizens must abide by the health guidelines put in place by experts.

According to a statement released to the media by his Press Aide, the President has observed with dismay poor adherence to prescribed public health measures that has contributed to the sudden increase and geographical spread in the country in the last two weeks.

The President says it is still mandatory that all citizens must wear masks, maintain Social distancing, avoid shaking hands, and wash hands frequently with soap. The President has noted with concern a generalized spread of COVID-19 with North-Western; Muchinga; Copperbelt; Central: Lusaka and Southern provinces most affected.

President Lungu has also observed with concern “The laxity towards covid-19 guidelines by people patronizing bars, musical concerts and other social gatherings.”

The President has since made a clarion call aligned to the Public Health Act CAP. 295 of the Laws of Zambia and COVID-19 associated Statutory Instruments Nos. 21, 22 and 62 of 2020 that

  1. All citizens must wear masks and practice good hand hygiene when in public places and gatherings. Masks must be worn correctly if they are to provide the intended protection.
  2.  All public facilities and hosts of public gatherings must ensure the provision of handwashing facilities or alcohol-based hand sanitizers and enforce the use of masks in these facilities.
  3. The local authorities will facilitate disinfection of conveyances and public places including markets, bus stops and stations, shopping malls, places of worship, schools, and office places; the owners of the public vehicles are directed to ensure passengers wear masks and are provided with hand hygiene facilities before embarking onto the vehicles. Drivers flouting the rules will have their licenses revoked.
  4. Enforcement of public health measures in bars must be in place E conditions for opening bars must be adhered to. Failure to adhere to these measures may lead to the withdrawal of trading and liquor.
  5. There will soon be re-introduced restrictions on numbers of persons gathering
    at events including, weddings. funerals, traditional ceremonies, music concerts, and holiday festivities.
  6. All leaders, be it traditional, religious, political, or civil are called upon to lead their followers in adherence to public health measures.

The President says the threat of a second wave in Zambia is becoming a concern considering what is going on globally and regionally.

“The responsibility remains with us to quickly curtail this outbreak and prevent a ‘second wave’. The number of requests for public gatherings is concerning as we note increased laxity to the observance of public health measures such as wearing masks and hand hygiene. We have further guided for increased enforcement of public health measures in all public places,” the President said.

On the state of the pandemic globally and nationally, the cumulative number of COvID-19 cases reported globally is now 73,213,749 including 1,628,480 deaths and 51,356,570 recoveries as of 08:30 AM 15th December 2020.

Cumulative cases in Africa were 2,404,414 including 56,740 deaths and 2,033,838 recoveries.

“In Zambia, 106 new cases of COVID-19 out of 3,759 tests conducted in our Laboratories during the last 24 hours were detected. The cumulative number of cases in the country is now therefore 18,428. The 106 cases have been recorded among 12 districts including Kabwe, Lusaka, Chibombo, Kalumbila, Serenje.

ltezhi tezhi, Liteta, Kasama, Nchelenge, Chinsali, Kaoma, and Sesheke identified through routine screening, healthcare facility screening, pre-travel screening, and a contact to a known case in Solwez, ” the President announced.

President Lungu also announced that the number of hospitalizations is on the increase. Six new cases were hospitalized bringing the total admissions countrywide to 16 with six on Oxygen support.

“Following the discharge of 78 patients, the cumulative number of recoveries from COVID-19 nationally is 17,475. We, unfortunately, lost a patient to COVID-19 in Levy Mwanawasa isolation Center bringing the death toll to 368, with 123 due to COVID-19, and 245 associated COVID-19 deaths, ” the President said.

He added, “My Government is watching carefully the situation and evolution of COVID-19 as well as adherence to the public health measures by the public. A Worsening situation will leave us with no choice but to institute stricter public health interventions.”

