Vice President Inonge Wina has called on the Ministry of Finance to release the required contingency funds to help prepare for possible disasters in the country.

She said it is important that resources are readily made available for response in case of emergencies.

Speaking when she chaired the Disaster Management Council of Ministers virtual meeting, the Vice President stated that with the intensified rains, the country is expected to experience floods, washed away bridges and blown off roofs among other calamities that will negatively affect a lot of families.

Mrs Wina said the country is also at risk of the cholera outbreak and other water borne diseases hence the need for the Ministry of Health and other line Ministries to intensify surveillance to ensure that lives are protected.

“Ministry of Water Development, Sanitation and Environmental Protection to work closely with local authorities in ensuring availability of clean water which will help minimize disease outbreaks. I also implored the ministry of agriculture to continue to observe, address and guide on the status of the African Migratory Locust as well as army worms which had emerged in some parts of the country posing a threat to food security,” said the Vice President.

The Vice President also called on the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock to intensify the surveillance and treatment of the reported foot and mouth disease.

She has since directed the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit-DMMU to complete the construction of Simon Mwewa and City Markets in Lusaka within two weeks.

“I further call on the ministries of local government, defense and the disaster management and mitigation unit to complete the remaining works at Soweto Market and roofing within the next two weeks. I also call upon the ministry of health, education and defense to ensure the safety of returning students to schools, in disaster prone areas and during covid-19,” Mrs Wina directed.

She noted that men and women in uniform should help where quick responses are needed to mitigate and manage emerging hazards as may be required.

Mrs Wina further called on the Council of Ministers to enhance community participation in preparedness activities so that the response approach is holistic.

She said it was important for the Council of Ministers to meet and make critical and timely decisions to mitigate emerging hazards as well as those anticipated in the coming weeks and months.

And speaking at the same meeting, the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit-DMMU proposed to the Disaster Management Council of Ministers that the government should increase funding towards risk reduction and community preparedness in readiness for any disasters.

DMMU National Coordinator Chanda Kabwe told the Disaster Management Council of Ministers that during the recently held meeting for Permanent Secretaries which was co-chaired by UN Resident Coordinator Dr Coumba mar Gadio, it was agreed that government increase funding to many other areas of need of the disasters that are associated with the rain season.

Mr Kabwe said the meeting recommended that community engagement activities be funded adequately in order to make the communities to be primary responders to calamities.

The DMMU National Coordinator said government should also quickly fund the procurement of tents in readiness for the flood victims in various parts of the country.

He added that this follows a warning from the Zambia Meteorological Department regarding this year’s rainfall forecast.

Mr Kabwe further reported that the meeting recommended that government should fund the ministry of water development so that it can channel the money to utility companies.

He said this is because all utility companies have not disconnected anyone since the outbreak of COVID-19 despite customers not paying.

He indicated that the move is the only way people will be assured of quality water to avoid cholera and other diarrheal diseases.

And Making a contribution during the Council of Ministers meeting, Home Affair Minister Stephen Kampyongo called on DMMU not to overlook the plight of Refugees and inmates as it prepares the contingency plan for the 2020 to 2021 rain season.

Mr Kampyongo said the two categories of people have not been spared by the various hazards that come with the rainy season.

The Minister cited Milima Correctional Facility in Kasama as one of the structures that was blown off due to heavy downpour.

He however commended the UN through its refugee agency, the United Nations High

Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) for their support to refugee settlements in the country.

Mr Kampyongo acknowledged that in collaboration with the UNHCR, government is implementing the Comprehensive Refugee Response Framework (CRRF) which ensures that facilities meant for refugees are shared with the host communities.

He also appealed to the council to scale up interventions to mitigate and manage disasters in Refugee Settlements where asylum seekers are hosted.

In the same meeting Minister of Agriculture Michael Katambo disclosed that government is on course to address the issue of army warm in selected parts of the country.

Mr Katambo further updated the council that the African Migratory Locusts in Southern, Western and Central Provinces has been controlled.

He thanked DMMU and the Zambia Air force for their pro-activeness in combating the paste that would have affected the crop production in the affected provinces.

This is according to a statement issued to ZANIS by DMMU Senior Communications Officer, Matthews Musukwa