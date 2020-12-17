Government has challenged the Civil Servants and Allied Workers Union of Zambia (CSAWUZ), to restore the image of the public service in Zambia. Minister of Labour and Social Security, Joyce Simukoko challenged the Union to work with the Patriotic Front (PF) government in its efforts to deliver a better Zambia.

Ms Simukoko said the PF government recognised that a bad image and poor performance by the public service constituted a major impediment to the country’s endeavours, to transit to economic prosperity.

She said the Union had an important role to play in government’s quest to ensure efficiency became the order of the day in the public service.

“Your members in various government ministries and departments must be put on alert to reduce opportunities for administrative corruption and partisanship in government institutions,” Ms Simukoko said.

Ms Simukoko said this in Livingstone on today, at the 10th Quadrennial Conference of the Civil Servants and Allied Workers Union of Zambia at Fairmount Hotel, under the theme: Strengthening Trade Union Capacity In Promoting Sustainable Growth and Building Worker’s Power for Decent Work and Social Justice.

The Labour Minister also urged civil servants to read the Labour Code to understand their rights, as this would help prevent employers from exploiting them.

Ms Simukoko said the government had done its part by reviewing and amending labour laws to ensure adequate protection for employees.

“If you die poor, it will be because of your carelessness…so stop the blame game since the government has put everything in place for your wellbeing,” she said.

And Zambia Congress of Trade Unions Secretary-General, Cosmas Mukuka said the economic challenges being faced by the country had been worsened by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic which had impacted negatively on global economies.

Mr. Mukuka said COVID-19 pandemic had turned into a national economic and social crisis, as it put at risk, the health of people, jobs, and incomes for thousands of people.

“This is the reason public sector unions should be commended for clinching an eight percent salary increment…it was not an easy task to negotiate for a salary increment against the backdrop of the negative economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Mr. Mukuka said.

He also expressed concern over informal sector workers who he noted have been struggling to survive for years without the government making meaningful measures to streamline their operations.

Mr. Mukuka said this had caused untold misery among the workers and had adversely affected national economic growth.

“We would like to urge government to ensure that economic and social policies are strategically tailored at ensuring a fairer distribution of income and wealth,” he said.

And speaking at the same event, Civil Servants and Allied Workers Union of Zambia President, Davy Chiyobe said the cost of living was too high for the average Zambian.

Mr. Chiyobe said despite most civil servants getting low salaries, they still had to purchase their necessities from the same shops as those in the upper income bracket.

He further said it was unfortunate and shameful that concerns by the Union on the high cost of living were deemed to be sponsored by opposition political parties.

Mr. Chiyobe said the high cost of living in Zambia was real but those with different opinions on the matter thought otherwise.

He noted that such disagreements had in the past, led to breakaways and formation of new unions.

Mr. Chiyobe however, said CSAWUZ was willing and ready to work with the PF Government in its quest to establish an enabling environment for wealth creation for the benefit all Zambians.