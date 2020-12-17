9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, December 17, 2020
Green Eagles Test Zesco United's Quiet Rise

Zesco United visit Green Eagles on Friday seeking a win that will return them to top spot and possibly seen them head into the Christmas break as league leaders.

Zesco were summoned back to duty earlier this week after taking an early Christmas break to face Eagles for a mandatory live TV match after the fixture was initially rescheduled to January 27,2021 due to the latter’s CAF Confederation Cup assignment next week.

The eight-time champions are currently second on 18 points, tied on points with leaders and their Levy Mwanawasa Stadium rivals Buildcon who lead on goal difference and who only play 24 hours later away in Kitwe at high-flying promoted side Prison Leopards.

But Zesco head to Choma where they have not won since April, 2016 when they collected the 3 points by a solitary goal.

Since then, Zesco has collected a draw and loss there but did not travel to Choma last season when the league ended two rounds short of their Week 29 date due to escalating COVID 19 cases following a 0-0 first leg draw in Ndola.

Furthermore, Zesco has not scored against Eagles since June, 2018 when they won 3-1 in Ndola.

Friday is certain to be a big test for Zesco coach Mumamba Numba with his blend of veterans and youth who, with quiet efficiency, have delivered a five-match unbeaten run for the Ndola side.

Meanwhile, eleventh placed Eagles return to their Choma fortress following a humbling 3-1 away loss at struggling league champions Nkana on December 13 in Kitwe.

And with two home wins and a draw so far this season in Choma, Eagles hope to redeem themselves after that bruising defeat in Kitwe.

Moreover, the pressure is greater on Eagles who have a looming CAF Confederation Cup second round home date against Cotonsport of Cameroon on December 22 in Lusaka.

A victory will be a welcome tune as they to head back into continental action in mid-week against the 2008 CAF Champions League runners-up.

